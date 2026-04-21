SitusAMC Reinforces Leadership In Pension Fund Valuation with State Retirement System Mandate

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of innovative, trusted solutions supporting the entire lifecycle of real estate finance has announced that a leading state retirement system has selected SitusAMC's Real Estate Valuation Services (REVS) to provide tech-enabled valuation services and reporting and analytics across its U.S. real estate portfolio commencing in the first quarter of 2026. The mandate leverages SitusAMC's proprietary VMS Next technology platform, which streamlines workflows, enhances transparency, and provides a complete audit trail for valuation execution.

About the State Retirement System Mandate

This valuation mandate will support a nationwide portfolio of real estate assets diversified across the pension fund's private real estate allocation, with a focus on driving consistency in execution and reporting across assets managed by multiple investment managers. As part of the mandate, SitusAMC's REVS team will work closely with RCLCO Fund Advisors, the state retirement system's real estate consultant, to enhance the portfolio valuation reporting and analytics.

"The combination of our professionals' expertise and our innovative technology positions us as a trusted valuation partner to the largest pension funds in the U.S.," said Brian Velky, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Real Estate Valuation Services at SitusAMC. "Our proprietary VMS Next platform enables REVS to deliver reliable, insightful valuations supported by deep industry expertise. We look forward to working with another pension fund client, as well as their consultant, RCLCO Fund Advisors, and their investment managers to deliver insights and fully support their financial reporting and investment decision process."

"We are excited to expand upon the strong working relationship we've already built with SitusAMC through our collaboration on several prominent pension plans," said Cyndi Thomas, Managing Director at RCLCO Fund Advisors. "In evaluating this mandate, it was clear that the combination of SitusAMC's professional rigor and their VMS Next technology platform offered a step-change in efficiency, transparency, and governance. Their reputation for consistency of execution and for serving as a trusted, independent voice in the valuation process made our recommendation straightforward. We look forward to continuing to strengthen this partnership in support of the fund's objectives."

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to the highest standards of valuation quality and execution," said SitusAMC's Managing Director, Dane Anderson. "The fund oversees a complex and diversified real estate portfolio, and we are proud to support their objectives by delivering consistent, transparent, and technology-enabled valuation processes that help strengthen governance and decision-making."

About SitusAMC's Real Estate Valuation Services (REVS)

SitusAMC's Real Estate Valuation Services platform executes work on more than $500 billion in quarterly financial reporting. In 2025, REVS completed over 28,000 reviews and appraisals and provided daily valuation reporting on over $200 billion in real estate. The team includes more than 300 highly credentialed professionals working across a wide spectrum of institutional client mandates, including providing valuation management services, daily valuation, and recurring appraisals.

REVS is further enhanced through proprietary technology tools, including VMS Next, which streamlines valuation workflows and centralizes data, and the Daily Valuation System (DVS), which enables efficient execution of daily valuations and maintains a complete audit history. Together, these systems help institutional investors and managers scale valuation governance with greater accuracy, oversight, and real-time insight.

Learn more about SitusAMC's Real Estate Valuation Services: Real Estate Valuation Services | SitusAMC

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

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SOURCE SitusAMC