SitusAMC Taps Tim Mazzetti and Dean Wheeler To Lead US Servicing & Asset Management Platform

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC (formerly Situs) announced today that Tim Mazzetti and Dean Wheeler will join the firm as Managing Directors. In their roles, Mazzetti and Wheeler will lead SitusAMC's U.S. Servicing & Asset Management business, expanding the platform to better support its clients' diverse and evolving needs.

Tim and Dean join SitusAMC from Cohen Financial's Investor Services Group ("ISG"), where they served as President and Chief Operating/Information Officer, respectively. Jointly, they were founding leaders of Cohen's ISG and led the business through its formation and growth. Prior to Cohen Financial, Mazzetti and Wheeler were at PNC's Midland Loan Services, where they were executive leaders in Midland's service delivery, technology and product capabilities.

"We are thrilled to be joining the industry leader and look forward to working with the rest of the SitusAMC team to deliver truly superior client outcomes."

– Tim Mazzetti, Managing Director, Head of Servicing and Asset Management

"Tim and I have always strived to provide solutions that help customers achieve their business objectives. We're excited to be able to build on an already strong foundation at SitusAMC to provide broader, deeper and more powerful solutions to customers than we've ever been able to before." – Dean Wheeler, Managing Director, Head of Client Delivery, Servicing and Asset Management

SitusAMC has over $175 billion in commercial real estate assets under management globally, and these strategic hires in the U.S. represent the firm's continued investment in its commercial real estate platform, specifically the area of Servicing & Asset Management. In the 2nd quarter, SitusAMC's European division has also made a number of strategic hires as the firm continues to expand across Europe. The firm continues to invest in digital technologies, cognitive automation and data science to supplement its rich talent.

"We're excited to welcome Tim and Dean to the SitusAMC family. We continue to make strategic investments in both talent and technology to strengthen our offering and better position us to deliver superior outcomes that help our clients realize opportunities in their businesses."

– Steve Powel, Executive Chairman

Mazzetti and Wheeler will assume their new roles on July 15, reporting to Sandip Sahni, SitusAMC's Executive Managing Director, Head of Commercial Transaction Services.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC (www.SitusAMC.com) is the leading provider of consulting, outsourcing, talent and technology solutions, supporting institutional lenders and investors, across the life cycle of commercial and residential real estate debt and equity. The organization has more the 3,300 employees across the U.S., Europe and APAC. SitusAMC offers consulting and advisory services, underwriting and due diligence, servicing and asset management, claims management, valuations, MSR and whole loan brokerage, talent solutions, and technology solutions, including warehouse management, conduit management, collateral management, document management, OCR, indexing, data extraction, portfolio management and remittance reconciliation. For more information, please visit www.situsamc.com.

