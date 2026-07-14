SitusAMC's Anne Jablonski Honored as CREFC's 2026 Woman of Distinction

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SitusAMC, the leading provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the real estate finance industry, is proud to announce that Anne Jablonski, Executive Managing Director and Head of Commercial Real Estate, has been named the 2026 recipient of the CRE Finance Council's (CREFC) Woman of Distinction Award.

The award was announced at CREFC's Annual Conference in New York City and recognizes a leading female professional in commercial real estate finance who demonstrates outstanding leadership, meaningful engagement with CREFC and the broader industry, and a commitment to advancing a more inclusive commercial real estate finance sector.

CREFC's announcement can be viewed here.

About Anne Jablonski

With more than three decades of experience in commercial real estate finance, Ms. Jablonski is recognized for her leadership, industry expertise, and contributions to the CRE finance sector. As Head of Commercial Real Estate at SitusAMC, she is responsible for the strategic direction and operational oversight of the firm's CRE segment, leading a team of approximately 1,500 professionals, and partnering with lenders and investors to originate, transact, manage, and value real estate portfolios across the full lending and investment lifecycle.

"Anne's recognition as CREFC's Woman of Distinction is well earned. Over her career, Anne has built a track record few can match – and she's done it while making deep connections and having a meaningful impact on CRE industry professionals at SitusAMC and across the broader commercial real estate finance industry," said Michael Franco, Chief Executive Officer of SitusAMC. "Her leadership, integrity, and commitment to developing people have strengthened our platform and elevated those around her. Anne embodies the values of mentorship, collaboration, and excellence that define both SitusAMC and the best of our industry."

"Anne is widely respected across the commercial real estate finance industry for her leadership, integrity, and commitment to developing people and strengthening organizations," said Lisa Pendergast, President and Chief Executive Officer of CREFC. "She has built an extraordinary career while also dedicating considerable time to mentoring others and supporting initiatives that help broaden opportunities across our industry. Anne's impact extends far beyond her professional accomplishments, and we are proud to recognize her with this year's Woman of Distinction Award."

A CREFC member since 2014, Ms. Jablonski has been an active contributor to the organization and its mission. She previously served on the CREFC Women's Network Advisory Board, helping guide initiatives focused on professional development, mentorship, and expanding opportunities for women in commercial real estate finance. She is also a frequent speaker at industry conferences and forums, where she shares insights on market trends, leadership, and the evolving CRE finance landscape.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to be recognized by CREFC as this year's Woman of Distinction," said Jablonski. "CREFC has played a meaningful role throughout my career, and I am especially grateful for the CREFC Women's Network and the extraordinary community of women who continue to inspire, support, and elevate one another across our industry. This recognition is not mine alone. I am fortunate to work alongside an exceptional team at SitusAMC, and I am grateful to the mentors, colleagues, clients, friends, and family who have supported me throughout my journey."

Ms. Jablonski began her career as a commercial real estate appraiser, gaining hands-on experience across markets and building the foundation for a career defined by client service, operational leadership, and continuous learning. Her career has since evolved to include leadership roles spanning valuation, advisory, servicing, asset management, and CRE platform strategy. CREFC's Woman of Distinction Award further recognizes Ms. Jablonski's long-standing commitment to mentorship, industry engagement, and advancing the next generation of leaders in commercial real estate finance.

About SitusAMC

SitusAMC is a leading independent provider of strategic outsourcing, advisory, talent, and technology solutions to the commercial and residential real estate finance industries. The company helps clients identify and capture opportunities in their real estate businesses through industry-leading solutions that drive operational efficiency, increase business effectiveness, and improve market agility across the entire lifecycle of their global real estate activity. For more information visit www.SitusAMC.com

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SOURCE SitusAMC