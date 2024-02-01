Sivers Semiconductors Expands Partnership with Thorium Space S.A.

News provided by

Sivers Semiconductors

01 Feb, 2024, 04:27 ET

The second-phase contract is valued at USD $2.9 Million and will drive the development of a next-gen satellite communications system

KISTA, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO: SIVE) today announced the expansion of its chipset agreement with Thorium Space. This USD 2.9 million (approx. 30 MSEK) second phase will focus on the advanced development and validation of the chipsets designed in the initial phase, further laying the groundwork for future large-scale manufacturing. The company anticipates recognizing revenue up to USD $2.1 million from this contract in the year 2024.

This new contract represents the continuing and deepening partnership between Sivers Wireless, a business unit of Sivers Semiconductors, and the Polish satellite communication systems pioneer.

The achievement marks a significant step forward in Thorium Space's preparations for its planned space deployment, targeting the launch of these sophisticated satellite operations.

Thorium Space is asserting its prominence in the satellite communications sector, underscored by its recently announced collaboration with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the groundbreaking HummingSAT project, aimed at developing telecommunications satellites for geostationary orbit (GEO), where Thorium's digitally-defined payloads will play a key role. 

Notably, Thorium Space has secured substantial funding from the ESA for this endeavor, with a commitment of €8 million for the initial A/B phase and an additional €25 million for the subsequent C/D/E phase.

Sivers' advanced Ka-band technology, with its focus on electronic beam steering, is key for efficient satellite communications systems. This technology significantly reduces the size, weight, and space needed for satellite transceivers, which are crucial for space missions.

By replacing mechanically steered antennas with electronic alternatives, Sivers enhances operational efficiency and reduces maintenance. This is particularly beneficial for satellite communications, ensuring reliable links in challenging space conditions. Additionally, these solutions offer improved broadband performance with high efficiency and low energy use, making Sivers Wireless a prime choice for compact, efficient, and high-performing telecommunications.

"Our continued joint development with Thorium Space marks a significant step in advancing geostationary telecommunications satellites," stated Anders Storm, Group CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. "This partnership represents a powerful convergence of innovation and expertise, collectively pushing the frontiers of satellite communications technology forward."

For more information please contact:
Anders Storm, CEO
Tel: +46 70 262 6390
E-mail: [email protected]

This disclosure contains information that Sivers Semiconductors is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out, on 1 February, 2024, 10:00 CET.

Sivers Semiconductors AB is a leading and internationally recognized technology company that supplies ICs and integrated modules through its two business areas Wireless and Photonics. Wireless develops mmWave products for advanced 5G systems for data and telecommunications networks and satellite communication. The portfolio includes RF transceivers, beamforming front end ICs, integrated mmwave antennas, repeaters, and software algorithms for optimum mmWave RF performance. Photonics develops and manufactures semiconductor based optical products for optical fiber networks, sensors and optical fiber communications (Li-Fi). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under SIVE. The head office is located in Kista, Sweden. For more information: http://www.sivers-semiconductors.com 

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11695/3916209/2576676.pdf

Sivers Semiconductors Expands Partnership with Thorium Space_PR_EN_240201

SOURCE Sivers Semiconductors

Also from this source

Sivers Semiconductors granted €0.6 million grant from European Space Agency

Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE) today announced that its business unit, Sivers Wireless, has been granted €0.6 million (approx. 6.7 MSEK) from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Telecommunications Equipment

Image1

Electronic Components

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.