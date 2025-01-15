Sivers Semiconductors intends to carry out a directed share issue

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN SIVERS SEMICONDUCTOR AB (PUBL). SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sivers Semiconductors AB ("Sivers Semiconductors" or the "Company") hereby announces its intention to carry out a directed issue of ordinary shares corresponding to approximately SEK 105 million, to Swedish and international institutional, and other qualified, investors, through an accelerated book-building procedure (the "Directed Share Issue"). Sivers Semiconductors has appointed Pareto Securities AB to act as Sole Manager and Bookrunner in connection with the Directed Share Issue (the "Manager").

The Directed Share Issue

The Directed Share Issue is intended to be carried out with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights and is resolved upon by the Board of Directors, partly pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2024 and partly subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting. Therefore, the Directed Share Issue is divided into two separate tranches. The first tranche will consist of up to 26,100,000 shares that may be issued within the authorization resolved by the annual general meeting on 15 May 2024 ("Tranche 1"). The second tranche will be issued to certain members of the board of directors and management of the Company, as well as a pre-agreed investor ("Tranche 2"). Tranche 2 is subject to approval from the subsequent extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM"). Notice to the EGM will be published through a separate press release. The completion of Tranche 1 is not conditional upon the completion of Tranche 2 and settlement is expected to take place on or about 20 January 2025 on a delivery versus payment basis. The Directed Share Issue will encompass shares corresponding to approximately SEK 105 million in total.

Members of the board and management of the Company will not participate in the accelerated bookbuilding process for Tranche 1. Due to Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (2005:551) (the so-called Leo rules), any portion of the Directed Share Issue that may potentially be allocated to members of the board and management of the Company will require approval from an extraordinary general meeting with the support of at least nine tenths of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting. As a result, any portion of the Directed Share Issue potentially allocated to members of the board and management of the Company will be included in Tranche 2. Additionally, an external investor has indicated their interest to participate in Tranche 2 provided that the Board of Directors resolves on the Directed Share Issue.

The subscription price and allocation of shares in the Directed Share Issue will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure regarding Tranche 1, which will commence immediately after publication of this press release and is expected to end prior to the commencement of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 16 January 2025. The total number of shares issued, the subscription price and allotment in the accelerated bookbuilding procedure will be determined by Sivers Semiconductors in consultation with the Manager. The Company will inform about the outcome of the Directed New Share Issue in a press release when the bookbuilding procedure has been completed. The bookbuilding procedure can, if the Company or the Manager chooses to do so, end earlier or later and can at any time be cancelled, thus the Company can, in whole or in part, refrain from executing the Directed New Share Issue.

The Company has outstanding debt amounting to SEK 132 million, of which SEK 119 million with Fenja Capital and partners, maturing on 30 May 2025. Fenja Capital and partners have the right to request a rights issue upon default if no other arrangements can be agreed upon. Sivers Semiconductors is in discussions with both existing and potential new lenders regarding the refinancing of the outstanding debt facility. The remaining SEK 13 million falls due at the completion of the Directed Share Issue.

Background and reasons

The proceeds from the Directed Share Issue are intended to be used to as follows: i) supporting essential customer product development efforts to meet specific client requirements and drive tailored solutions, ii) facilitating key product and process qualifications and manufacturing readiness to ensure seamless production ramp support with quality and compliance, iii) establishing and strengthening sales and applications support in the US to capture growth opportunities in a key geography, and iv) launching a broad market product portfolio to enhance core offerings and expand market reach.

Deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights

In respect of the proposed share issue, the Board of Directors of the Company has made an overall assessment and carefully considered the possibility of raising capital through a share issue with preferential rights for the Company's shareholders. The Board of Directors considers that the reasons for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights are (i) to diversify and strengthen the Company's shareholder base with institutional investors in order to enhance the liquidity of the Company's shares, (ii) that a rights issue would take significantly longer to implement and entail a higher risk of a negative effect on the share price, especially in light of the current volatile and challenging market conditions, and (iii) that the implementation of a directed share issue can be done at a lower cost and with less complexity than a rights issue. Considering the above, the Board of Directors has made the assessment that a directed new issue of ordinary shares with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is the most favorable alternative for the Company to carry out the capital raising.

As the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue will be determined through a book building procedure, the Board of Directors assesses that the subscription price will reflect current market conditions and demand.

Extraordinary general meeting

Provided that the Board of Directors resolves on the Directed Share Issue, a notice of an extraordinary general meeting will be published to approve Tranche 2, which is not based on the authorization of the annual general meeting. The notice is expected to be published shortly after the announcement of the result of the accelerated book building procedure.

Lock-up undertakings

Subject to the completion of the Directed Share Issue, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, with customary exceptions, on future share issuances for a period of 180 calendar days after the closing of the Directed Share Issue. In addition, shareholding members of the Board of Directors and the executive management of Sivers Semiconductors have agreed not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 90 days after the closing of the Directed Share Issue, subject to customary exceptions.

Advisers

Pareto Securities AB is acting as Sole Manager and Bookrunner and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå AB is legal adviser to the Company connection with the Directed Share Issue.

This information is such insider information that Sivers Semiconductors AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 15 January 2025 at 17:31 CET.

About Sivers Semiconductors

We are Critical Enablers of a Greener Data Economy with Energy Efﬁcient Photonics & Wireless Solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Data Centers, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. Visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)

