Six 2021 Honda Models Earn IIHS Top Safety Ratings

Honda Sensing ® is now available or standard on every Honda automobile model, and there are well over four million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today featuring this comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward Collision Warning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

All Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda's proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems, including pretensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee and side-curtain airbags.

To earn the 2021 TSP award, a vehicle must earn "GOOD" crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including in the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. A top-rated vehicle must also offer front crash prevention that earns an "ADVANCED" or "SUPERIOR" rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing, as well as "GOOD" or "ACCEPTABLE" ratings for available headlights; while TSP+ rated vehicles must achieve the same "GOOD" or "ACCEPTABLE" rating for their standard headlights. Separately, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA's 2021 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score[2].

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 38 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2020, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally-sourced parts.

About Honda Safety Leadership

Honda has a long history of leadership in the development and application of advanced technologies designed to enhance the safety of all road users, including automobile occupants, motorcycle riders and pedestrians. The company operates two of the world's most sophisticated crash test facilities, in Ohio and Japan, and is responsible for numerous pioneering efforts in the areas of crashworthiness, airbag technology, collision compatibility and pedestrian safety.

[1] Excludes Civic Type R.

[2] Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA's) New Car Assessment Program (www.SaferCar.gov). Not yet fully evaluated for the 2021 model year are the Clarity series and Civic Type R.

