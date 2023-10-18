Six Attorneys from Pierce McCoy Join Williams Mullen in Hampton Roads

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Mullen is pleased to announce the addition of six attorneys from Norfolk, Va.-headquartered business law firm, Pierce McCoy, including its co-founder, Gabriel L. "Gabe" McCoy.

Gabe McCoy joins the firm's Virginia Beach office along with corporate attorneys Erick D. Lewis and Heng Yong. Litigators, Jonathan A. Grasso and Julia A. Rust, and Private Client & Fiduciary Services attorney, Stephan J. Lipskis, join the firm's Norfolk office.

"This is a dynamic team who we have watched for several years and who we are excited to collaborate with," said David Burton, Williams Mullen's Hampton Roads managing partner. "Their addition further strengthens our bench in our corporate, litigation and trusts and estates groups and provides synergy for our shared clients."

"Williams Mullen has outstanding leaders, attorneys, and team members," said Gabe McCoy. "When we looked at market trends and our clients growing need for complex legal solutions and prompt service, joining forces with Williams Mullen was an easy decision. I look forward to seeing what we're able to achieve together."

This news comes on the heels of accelerated growth at Williams Mullen. The firm added 10 attorneys on October 1, from the law firm KVCF.

With 250+ attorneys, Williams Mullen is one of the largest law firms headquartered in Virginia. Both its Corporate and Litigation Sections are ranked by Chambers USA. Its Private Client and Fiduciary Services practice is ranked by Chambers USA High Net Worth Guide for Private Wealth Law.

About Williams Mullen

Williams Mullen is a regional, full-service law firm with 250+ attorneys in offices across North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Since our firm began in 1909, our goal has been to provide business and legal solutions to help our clients' businesses thrive. Visit us at www.williamsmullen.com

SOURCE Williams Mullen

