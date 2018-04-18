Six Important Things Senior Travelers Need to Know When Buying Travel Insurance

Do I Need Travel Insurance?

Travelers may not realize that Medicare and many other domestic health insurance policies do not cover them once they leave the United States – that's where travel insurance comes in. For many seniors, the most important benefits are Emergency Medical, which can pay travelers back for their medical costs while abroad, and Medical Evacuation and Repatriation which can transport travelers to the hospital in an emergency or transport remains home. Travelers can also get their trip costs back if they need to cancel or end a trip early due to a sickness, injury or if a family member passes away unexpectedly.

How Can I Get the Best Deal with the Best Coverage?

Premiums are determined by the traveler's age, trip cost and length of trip but just because a policy is more expensive, doesn't always mean the coverage is better. A comparison travel insurance site, like Squaremouth.com, allows travelers to read reviews, research all major providers and compare policies side-by-side to get the best coverage for the lowest price.

Can I Get a Discount?

While seniors are often eligible for various discounts at restaurants and stores through programs like AARP, travel insurance can never be discounted. Travel insurance is highly regulated and it is illegal to offer a discount on policies.

Do I Need to Fill Out a Medical Questionnaire?

Unlike many other types of insurance, travel insurance does not require a medical questionnaire. Travel insurance can be purchased with no questions asked but a policy will only cover unexpected situations and only covers travelers who are fit to travel. Squaremouth recommends getting a policy as early as possible in order to have coverage in case something happens before the trip begins. For example, if a doctor advises against travel before a policy is purchased, a travel insurance claim may be denied; if the traveler already had the policy in place, the claim can be paid in full.

Is My Pre-Existing Condition Covered?

Senior travelers should pay attention to Pre-Existing condition coverage. Pre-existing medical conditions are always excluded by travel insurance, unless travelers get the Pre-Existing condition waiver. The waiver is not an additional cost, however, it's only available during the first 14-30 days of when the traveler made their first trip deposit. The amount of time it's available varies depending on the policy. Additionally, some policies require 100% of the trip cost to be insured to be eligible for the waiver. It's also important to check if there are any limitations on the Pre-Existing condition coverage. Some policies may offer a high amount of medical coverage but then limit that coverage if it's related to a pre-existing condition, even if the traveler has the Pre-Existing condition waiver.

What Happens if My Medications are Lost or Stolen While Traveling?

Prescription medications are generally excluded by travel insurance. If a traveler's medication is lost or stolen, they cannot be refunded for their medication, however, the Emergency Assistance benefit can help a traveler with the logistics. The provider will be able to help with locating a medical facility where the traveler can arrange a prescription refill.

