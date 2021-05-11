Six Nations Polytechnic Chooses Ellucian to Support Growth, Improve User Experience for Students and Staff

RESTON, Va. and OHSWEKEN, Ontario, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Six Nations Polytechnic, a unique postsecondary organization with a commitment to Indigenous Knowledge, has selected Ellucian to modernize its technology operations.

Six Nations will use Colleague SaaS, a comprehensive, cloud-based ERP to deliver the best possible services to their students, create operational efficiencies, and advance long-term planning. A new Ellucian customer, Six Nations joins the more than 1,100 institutions worldwide that have chosen Ellucian as their higher education cloud solutions partner.

"Six Nations' digital transformation supports our strategic vision to achieve international distinction for excellence in Indigenous education, Indigenous language revitalization and continuance of Indigenous knowledge," said Rebecca Jamieson, President/CEO, Six Nations Polytechnic. "Ellucian Colleague will integrate systems and data to modernize the user experience and facilitate reporting to meet essential regulatory requirements. Colleague's SaaS environment will streamline processes without the need of additional on-premises IT infrastructure, freeing up our internal resources to provide greater support to students and faculty."

"Moving to the cloud with Ellucian will empower the university with the features and flexibility to meet their commitment to student success and the unique needs of their students, faculty and staff," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "With Colleague ERP at the core, Six Nations becomes an open, SaaS-enabled ecosystem, poised to accelerate their strategic growth initiatives and support their powerful mission to further Indigenous Knowledge."

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives Indigenous Institutes, colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.

About Six Nations Polytechnic

Six Nations Polytechnic is a unique postsecondary organization, recognized by community, government, and institutions of higher learning, as a Centre of Excellence for Indigenous Knowledge located in Canada's most populous First Nation. Rooted in Ga'nigohi:yo:/Kanikoriio (Respect and the Good Mind) values, there is no other place where you can invest your time to acquire skills that lead to employment as well as learn about the history, culture and philosophy of Indigenous peoples of the region.

