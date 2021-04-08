Six New Members Strengthen SOCMA Specialties Community

ARLINGTON, Va., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) proudly welcomes Johnson Matthey, Sharp International Services, American Chemical Solutions, Kelly Registration Systems, Sage and Treadstone Advisors, expanding the association's membership to 142 companies that represent diverse innovation and capabilities across the specialty and fine chemicals supply chain.

The new members were recently approved by SOCMA's Board of Governors.

Johnson Matthey, a global leader in sustainable technologies, and American Chemical Solutions , a vertically integrated industrial chemical manufacturer, are returning members. Both companies cited the value of strategic growth opportunities through SOCMA's ChemSectors intelligence network and suite of commercial services as key factors in their decision.

"The growth potential we see in a SOCMA membership is far-reaching, and we recognize now as the optimal time for us to return as a member," said Ken Zrebiec, Johnson Matthey's Vice President of Manufacturing Operations. "We are confident our Health business unit will thrive with the unparalleled intel gained through SOCMA's ChemSectors network and its API & Excipients Peer Group."

According to Terry Chomniak, Director of Business Development at American Chemical Solutions, "We're turning to SOCMA to help bolster our entrance to the toll manufacturing market. Supply chain disruptions emanating from the pandemic highlighted the importance of a diversified product portfolio, and SOCMA's industry intelligence and opportunity for exposure to new customers helps achieve that."

SOCMA also welcomes:

Sharp International Services – Full-service chemical solutions provider for warehousing, toll manufacturing, transloading and packaging.

Kelly Registration Systems – Service provider helping agrochemical manufacturers and marketers formulate, package and distribute plant protection products.

Sage – Proprietary software providers for accounting, business process and other cloud-based

technologies to accelerate manufacturer and other company growth and enhance operations.

Treadstone Advisors – Strategy consultant with focus areas on preparing companies for sale process, developing and executing acquisition target screening processes, and strategic marketing and strategy consulting.

About SOCMA

Solely dedicated to the specialty and fine chemical industry, SOCMA focuses on building commercial connections, supporting manufacturing and operations, and advocating for regulatory and legislative policies that advance our members' ability to grow their businesses. For more information on this innovative organization, visit www.socma.org.

