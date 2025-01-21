Six New Products From Scosche® Industries Honored With 2025 International CES Innovations and TWICE Picks Awards

OXNARD, Calif. , Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories, and the #1 Mount Brand* in North America is proud to announce that six of their new products garnered prestigious awards at the recent International CES.

Scosche is honored to be named as a 2025 CES Innovation Awards Honoree in the category of Mobile Devices, Accessories and Apps. The judges selected the Scosche FoundIT™ Location Device for its innovation in design and functionality.

The FoundIT Location Device (formerly known as the Scosche Universal Locator) will be available in three convenient options: Wallet Card, Keychain Tag, and now a 42W Car Charger. All of these locators are compact and are easy to situate, easy to use, and will work with iOS® or Android®devices.

The CES Innovation Awards annually recognizes and honors exceptional designs and engineering in technology that tackle global challenges and drive meaningful change.

According to TWICE "The Picks Awards distinguish and honor those brands who are leading the way with their innovative products and creative solutions. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning a Picks Award provides recognition for the best new products on display at CES."

Five new Scosche products have been selected as winners in this year's CES Picks Awards within the TWICE category:

isaac™ by PreEvnt (a subsidiary of Scosche Industries) is a revolutionary Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Alert Device and Phone App that uses Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) detection, specifically acetone, from exhaled breath to determine and alert the user to elevated blood glucose levels. This reduces the need for, or frequency of, finger pricks. isaac is suitable for Type-1 and Type-2 diabetics, and pre-diabetics. The compact device can be worn on the included lanyard or pocket clip to go to places where a service dog, or even a finger prick/blood testing kit could be inconvenient.

The Scosche FoundIT™ 42W Dual-Port Car Charger has a Built-In Item Finder, giving you the ability to find your vehicle in real time and will also quickly charge two devices at once. The FoundIT seamlessly integrates with both Apple Find My® or Android Find My Device®, using Bluetooth® technology, therefore eliminating the need for any additional app installations. The Charger features one 30W USB-C PD and one 12W USB-A port.

The WatchIT KC is a Magnetic MFi Fast Charger for Apple Watch® and AirPods Pro® 2, or AirPods® 4 and is perfect for on-the-go use. The convenient flip-out USB-C connector plugs into an iPhone® 15 or later, a USB-C iPad or USB-C laptop, or a home charger. The unique flip-out design keeps the USB-C connector safe and secure until it's needed, and the key ring allows you to attach it to your key, work bag, gym bag, or purse. The WatchIT KC is available in black or white. The white version (shown above) is an Apple exclusive, and is available now on their website.

The MagicMount Base™ Elite is a 3-in-1 certified Qi2Ⓡ MagSafe® Compatible Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand. This charging stand keeps all your devices charged, displayed, organized and ready to use. The mount head safely holds and fast charges iPhoneⓇ models 12 & later, as well as other Qi2 enabled phones at up to 15W. An angle adjustable arm offers you portrait, landscape, or StandBy mode viewing options, and folds flat for travel. It also provides a removable MFi Fast Charger for your Apple Watch and a removable 5000 mAh Power Bank. The Power Bank provides up to 15W Qi2 wireless charging as well as a USB-C port. Dimmable downward lighting surrounds the base providing a convenient soft light on your desk or night light on your nightstand.

The MagicMount Flask™ is an Insulated Water Bottle with a Built-In MagSafe® Compatible Phone Mount. The MagicMount Flask combines a high-quality insulated food-grade stainless steel BPA-free bottle with a MagSafe-compatible, adjustable magnetic mount. Powerful Magnets safely and securely hold iPhone models 12 and later, and non-MagSafe devices using the included MagicRing® Adapter, and will secure a full 40 oz. water bottle to a metal/magnetic surface. The Flask keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hrs and hot for up to 12 hrs. Available in 22 oz and 32 oz size options, and in Black or White now, with Pink and Blue coming soon.

About SCOSCHE: Founded in 1980, SCOSCHE Industries is an award-winning innovator of consumer technology and car audio products – committed to delivering superior product quality and functionality, exceptional value and unmatched customer service. The designers and engineers at SCOSCHE develop products that reflect a rich heritage in audio and mobile technologies. SCOSCHE finds inspiration in the California lifestyle, culture, music and people. These influences can be seen in the accessories and products that are now in the hands, homes, offices and vehicles of people in over 50 countries. With over 400 patents/trademarks and countless industry awards received, it is easy to see why SCOSCHE is consistently at the forefront of technology and innovation. www.scosche.com

