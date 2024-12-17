Six Tips for Winding Down to Support Rest and Recovery

Life Time's Experience Life offers easy-to-implement solutions for evening workouts



CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exercise and rest go hand-in-hand, but those who exercise in the evenings may struggle to quiet their bodies and minds and prepare for sleep. To help promote the importance of both exercise and proper rest, Experience Life magazine, the award-winning publication of Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy way of life company, shares the following tips for transitioning to rest after working out in the evenings.

"Rest plays an essential role in overall health, especially during the busy holiday season," says Samantha McKinney, RD, Life Time trainer, dietician and national program manager for nutrition and metabolism. "By creating a post-workout routine that protects your sleep, you support not only your body's ability to rest and recharge but also the impact of your workouts."

Try the following tips to wind down after evening movement.

Cool down properly: Spend the first five minutes postworkout bringing your heart rate down with low-intensity cardio. Follow this with long-hold static stretching and foam rolling to aid muscle recovery and relaxation. Conclude cooldown with several slow, deep breaths to help quiet body and mind after a workout. Hydrate continuously: Hydration is key to recovery for any workout. Continue to drink water and hydrate with electrolytes after exercising to replenish fluids lost through sweat. Proper hydration supports muscle function and helps prevent cramping and stiffness. Prefuel and refuel: Eating the right foods before and after your workout can significantly impact your recovery. Prepare for workouts with a balanced meal or snack that includes carbohydrates and protein. Postworkout, refuel with protein to help restore energy levels and repair muscles; consider a protein supplement, Greek yogurt or cottage cheese with vegetables. Supplement for sleep: Support your body's natural ability to rest with supplements that can aid in relaxation and sleep quality. Consider supplementing magnesium or melatonin to support muscle and nerve function and signal to the body that it is time to rest. Take a cool shower: A cool shower can help lower your body temperature and signal to your body that it's time to wind down. This can be particularly effective after an intense workout and serve as a transitional time between waking and sleeping. Turn down the lights: Creating a calm environment is essential for winding down. Dim the lights in your home to tell your body that it's time to prepare for sleep. Consider reducing exposure to bright lights and screens at least one hour before bedtime to help regulate your circadian rhythm.

