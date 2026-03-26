SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Wins Two Top Honors at 2026 TAWA Texas Auto Roundup

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is celebrating two major accolades at this year’s Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Texas Auto Roundup, taking home Performance Vehicle of Texas and Best Interior.

2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack takes home Performance Vehicle of Texas and Best Interior awards at Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Texas Auto Roundup

TAWA members praised the Charger Scat Pack's balance of power, character and everyday usability

SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack delivers 550 horsepower, 531 lb.-ft. of torque, moves from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds with a quarter-mile elapsed time of 12.2 seconds

Driver-focused, award-winning interior design enhances SIXPACK-powered Charger while also providing best-in-class passenger volume with its "hidden hatch"

Entire multi-energy Charger lineup available for order now in two- or four-door models with standard all-wheel drive

The SIXPACK-powered 2026 Dodge Charger Scat Pack is celebrating two major accolades at this year's Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Texas Auto Roundup, taking home Performance Vehicle of Texas and Best Interior.

The awards highlight the Charger Scat Pack's fusion of modern muscle attitude, cutting-edge performance and an interior crafted to thrill. Journalists praised the next-gen Charger Scat Pack's balance of power, character and everyday usability, qualities that continue to define Dodge's performance legacy.

"The Charger Scat Pack impressed our members by delivering the kind of authentic performance and thoughtful interior execution that drivers truly appreciate," said Marc Newman, president of TAWA. "Its balance of performance, personality and real-world comfort made it a standout in a highly competitive field this year. The dual TAWA wins reinforce the Charger Scat Pack as a force in the performance sedan segment and a testament to Dodge's commitment to pushing modern muscle into the future."

Available in two- or four-door models with standard all-wheel drive, the Charger Scat Pack is powered by the high-output (H.O.) SIXPACK engine, which is the most powerful engine in the 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six Hurricane family. With 550 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque, the SIXPACK H.O. in the Charger delivers 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds, a quarter-mile elapsed time of 12.2 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

The driver-focused, award-winning interior design enhances the SIXPACK-powered Charger's modern feel with features that include interior linework and texture inspired by the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger. Premium seat options include heated Black Nappa leather and Demonic Red Nappa leather seats and high-backed fixed headrest seats embellished with a unique pass-through, available on Plus trims. The all-new Dodge Charger also delivers best-in-class passenger volume with its "hidden hatch" muscle-car design.

The Charger's available Attitude Adjustment lighting wraps 270 degrees from the driver's door to the instrument panel to the passenger door and gives the driver the ability to select from 64 colors to customize their interior. The interior also features a freestanding, wide-format, standard 10.25-inch cluster screen (16-inch cluster screen on Plus models), with a 12.3-inch center display positioned in a center stack angled toward the driver.

Charger Lineup Sets the Pace

The fully redesigned, multi-energy Dodge Charger lineup is commanding attention across the industry, collecting high-profile praise and standout awards, including:

The full Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup is open for orders, available in both internal combustion engine and battery-electric power, two or four doors, with standard all-wheel drive. For more information on the Dodge Charger, visit Dodge.com.

TAWA

Founded in 1987, the Texas Auto Writers Association has grown to become one of the most recognized and reputable automotive media organizations in the industry. TAWA's mission is to promote quality and accuracy in automotive content creation and to disseminate information about the automotive industry through news-related print, online and broadcast media. The Association seeks to increase the number of information sources for its members through the exchange of resource information among members and similar organizations around the country. In addition to promoting journalism opportunities and professionalism internally, TAWA funds scholarships to journalism students.

Dodge

For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the next-generation lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The next-gen Dodge Charger multi-energy lineup features:

the SIXPACK-powered standard-output (S.O.) 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with standard all-wheel drive and the highest entry-level horsepower of any muscle car

the 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine — the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

the world's quickest and most powerful muscle car in the all-electric 670-horsepower Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations — because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the fastest American gas-powered SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine, now available in all 50 states. The new Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 13 million potential customization combinations. The 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Charger Scat Pack, Charger Daytona Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge//SRT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Direct Connection: www.DCPerformance.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis