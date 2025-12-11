StreamKey to Represent SJE Rhombus Across Key Midwest and Appalachian Markets

Collaboration brings responsive, on‑the‑ground support to IN, KY, OH, WV, and Western PA.

DETROIT LAKES, Minn., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SJE Rhombus is excited to announce that StreamKey is our new manufacturers' representative agency for Indiana (except Lake and Porter Counties), Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania.

"StreamKey's knowledge of the water and wastewater industry, local market knowledge, and a customer-first mindset is exactly what we look for in a representative partner," shared Matt Murray, SJE, Inc., Vice President of Sales & Marketing - CLT Division. "Their team is positioned to help expand SJE Rhombus' reach within their territory across Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania. We're thrilled to welcome StreamKey and confident that, together, we'll deepen service and drive growth throughout their territory."

Founded in 1993 by Mike Felton, StreamKey provides custom‑engineered water and wastewater systems for commercial and residential applications in partnership with high‑quality manufacturers. Their team of engineers, sales professionals, field technicians, and customer support personnel serves customers across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana and brings deep application knowledge to every project.

"We're proud to partner with SJE Rhombus, a trusted leader in water and wastewater controls," said Kyle Devlin, Partner, StreamKey, Inc. "Our team is committed to leveraging decades of application experience, strong channel relationships, and hands‑on field support to help customers specify the right solutions and keep projects moving."

StreamKey has represented leading manufacturers in the plumbing and water industries since 1993. In addition to representing SJE Rhombus, StreamKey represents several respected brands, including Jay R. Smith, Patterson‑Kelley, Topp Industries, VC Systems, and Zoeller product lines.

The addition of StreamKey strengthens SJE Rhombus' extensive manufacturers' representative network and enhances local access to product expertise and responsive support throughout the region. Customers in Indiana (excluding Lake and Porter Counties), Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania can now rely on StreamKey for product selection assistance and coordinated support alongside SJE Rhombus.

To learn more about StreamKey, visit www.streamkey.com.

About SJE Rhombus

SJE Rhombus® is a leading manufacturer of liquid level control products, including panels, alarms, floats, and accessories. We have been servicing the water and wastewater industries since 1975. SJE Rhombus is a brand of SJE® Inc., a global industry leader in control systems, operating throughout the United States and Canada, as well as in international markets. SJE, a privately held company, is comprised of over nine well-respected brands known for their innovation and quality. To learn more, visit www.sjerhombus.com or www.sjeinc.com.

SOURCE SJE Inc