SK chemicals and Hyundai Collaborate on Sustainable Automotive Development

"Recycling Technology Applied to Automobiles"

Completed the Study Car Project with Recycling Technology in Collaboration with Hyundai

Secured Technology for End-to-End Recycling, Expanding into Apparel and Electronics

Leading Chemical and Automotive Companies Join Forces to Advance the Circular Economy.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals (CEO & President Ahn Jae-hyun) announced that it applied six automotive components made from circular recycling and bio-based materials to Kia's EV3 Study Car in collaboration with Hyundai•Kia's AVP Division and Basic Materials Research Center (hereafter referred to as Hyundai•Kia).

The EV3 Study Car model tested the potential for applying eco-friendly materials by recycling discarded resources and using bio-based materials. It was unveiled at the HMC Study Car Exhibition on November 13. Various materials and component companies, including SK chemicals, participated in this project.

SK chemicals recycled PET-based automotive components using circular recycling technology. Five components made with recycled PET were applied: headliner, seats, crash pads, door panels, and door armrests. In addition, SK chemicals' new soft material, FLEXIA, was applied to the floor mat to provide a single polyester composition for easier recycling.

Circular recycling utilizes SK Chemicals' proprietary chemical recycling technology, employing depolymerization to break down waste plastic into molecular units. Depolymerization is a technology capable of producing products of nearly identical quality to those made from petroleum-based materials. SK chemicals was the first in the world to commercialize it successfully.

The recycled materials applied by SK chemicals in this prototype car fall under the fiber category. Fibers face challenges in utilizing waste resources through physical recycling methods due to limitations in spinning, difficulty in achieving desired colors, and insufficient durability for other fiber properties.

SK chemicals and Hyundai•Kia collaborated for 14 months to achieve commercial-grade quality by utilizing circular recycling technology to meet each component's required material properties.

Both companies regard this project as laying the foundation for a new model to establish a circular economy system in the automotive industry. The companies plan to strengthen further collaboration to apply eco-friendly materials to automobiles.

Kang Seokho, Head of Recycle M&BD/Operations, SK chemicals, stated, "Achieving the ultimate goal of sustainable automobiles, the Car-to-Car Closed Loop, requires comprehensive collaboration not only with automakers but also with materials and component companies." He added, "SK Chemicals will continue to strengthen partnerships with automakers, component manufacturers, and material suppliers while also expanding into industries such as fashion and electronics."

