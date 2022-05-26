Skai Achieves Amazon Ads Advanced Partner Status

Amazon Ads advanced partner status recognizes a partner's achievements in delivering growth for advertising clients and demonstrated expertise and engagement with Amazon Ads products

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , an intelligent marketing platform, today announces that it has achieved advanced partner status within Amazon Ads Partner Network. Skai has earned this recognition by demonstrating strong growth for its advertising clients, expertise, and engagement with Amazon Ads products.

As one of the leaders in retail media, Skai works with global brands across industries to help maximize their Amazon advertising strategies. This includes helping customers realize their growth potential, stand out from other brands, and capture demand and drive sales on Amazon. With this acknowledgement, Skai can expand access and eligibility for new opportunities with the Amazon Ads products and services.

"This milestone is an additional testament to our leadership and expertise in commerce, retail media and advertising," said Noa Reikhav, VP of Product Commerce at Skai. "By working closely with Amazon Ads, we have and will continue to build trust with current and prospective customers who are looking to unlock data intelligence and grow their share of voice through advanced optimization, analytics, and automation solutions."

Skai was one of the first API integrators with Amazon Ads when they launched their service using the Amazon Ads API in 2018. Skai also received Advanced Technology Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

To become an Amazon Ads advanced partner, companies registered in the Amazon Ads Partner Network must demonstrate expertise and engagement with Amazon Ads, and delivered growth for advertisers. Skai is an expert in Amazon Ads products and exhibits this across certifications and positive customer feedback. The company has demonstrated its innovation and willingness to partner with Amazon Ads through consistent and ongoing engagement and connectivity.

"The entire Skai team is honored to achieve Amazon Ads advanced partner status after a notable year for the company," said Claudia Virgilio, Global VP Strategic Commerce Partnerships at Skai. "Throughout the continued support, Skai has been able to make significant progress that will provide all-inclusive insights for our clients."

For more information about Skai, visit www.skai.io .

About Skai™

Skai™ is an intelligent marketing platform that powers commerce insights, marketing decisions, and media execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's™ offerings include a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing, and measurement to enable product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai™ merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai™ is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information, visit www.skai.io.

