Skai announces reporting & analytics integration with LinkedIn in its omnichannel marketing platform

Advertisers can easily manage LinkedIn campaigns with additional automation, experimentation and reporting capabilities, alongside its other social publishers and channels

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , a leading omnichannel marketing platform, announced today that it has joined the LinkedIn Marketing Partner Program. This addition to Skai's offering solidifies its place as the leading omnichannel marketing platform for advertising on performance media channels, including search, social, retail media and app stores. Along with expertise and global support, Skai provides advertisers with automation, optimization, and reporting to help scale LinkedIn campaigns.

With a global user base of over 900 million members, LinkedIn is a powerful channel for both B2B and consumer brands. Leveraging the Skai platform for LinkedIn Ads allows marketers to connect their campaigns to other social platforms and performance media channels to simplify campaign management and omnichannel insights.

"Having an omnichannel strategy is integral to a successful digital marketing program," said Paul Vallez, Executive Vice President of Business Development at Skai. "We're proud to bring LinkedIn support to our clients so they can continue to manage and report on all of their advertising channels on our platform, enabling them to scale their programs and reach customers at every touchpoint relevant to their business."

With Skai, marketers will be able to get the most of out their LinkedIn Ads campaigns with:

Bulk editing to bids, budgets, and ads

Dashboards to understand pacing trends

Custom metrics and scheduled reports

Audits and experiments

Automated budget tracking

Customized automated alerts and notifications

Omnichannel insights across social publishers and channels

In today's pressured climate for marketing performance, advertisers seek to unify media programs and marketing insights for greater fidelity in reaching the omnichannel customer. The addition of LinkedIn adds yet another publisher to the extensive list of social media platforms, retail media networks, search engines, and app stores that advertisers can manage together in Skai's omnichannel platform.

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and performance media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more.

For over 16 years, Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands, including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

