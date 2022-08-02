Skai Appoints Nir Feldman as Chief Data Officer

Feldman's foundational data intelligence expanded role is aimed to further boost the company's omnichannel platform offering

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , an omnichannel platform for performance marketing serving more than 80 billion monthly impressions across channels, today announces that Nir Feldman, currently Chief Engineering Officer, has been named the company's Chief Data Officer. Further to his research and development leadership, Feldman will lead data strategy and teams in building a first-of-its-kind knowledge graph to connect fragmented datasets and extract contextual insights for brands making go-to-market plans and decisions. He will also be responsible for further establishing a data-driven culture, practices and asset development as part of the company's overarching strategy of helping unify marketing intelligence and activation within and across the most dominant walled garden media.

A veteran at Skai since 2012, Feldman was named Chief Engineering Officer in January of 2021. Under his leadership, the core technology, science and processes have become some of the company's strongest assets, enabling constant innovation and agile operations. Over the past few years, Feldman has also overseen the development of Skai's robust data platform with the world's largest and most prestigious brands' needs in mind, which today has matured into a unique asset driving growth and innovation. Designed from the ground up to solve for the marketing challenge of generating holistic insights, the platform easily ingests data from first, second and third party sources, normalizing it into a unified data model, creating a customizable, proprietary Knowledge Graph.

"Nir has grown as a global leader during his tenure with Skai and was fundamental in what we have become," said Yoav Izhar-Prato, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Skai. "From core values to professional aptitude, he helped the company become a leader in the data and marketing space and to pursue our vision of helping brands grow by making smarter decisions when it comes to their go-to-market programs. Technology and data science, when done right, can generate intelligence in every sense, and Nir is the natural choice to lead this agenda in an enhanced capacity."

The ecommerce demand alongside increased regulation in areas of data security and consumer privacy are all new frontiers brands have to cope with in this new era. As brands see the most return with the larger platforms and invest more into those closed-ecosystems, the move to an omnichannel mindset and approach present a path forward as well as an opportunity. Skai is enabling this shift with integrated data solutions and Feldman's oversight will ensure each of the company's audiences — whether marketer, agency, partner or publisher — can benefit.

"I'm excited to bring my experience and passion into this role and to collaborate closely with the management team to best leverage the unique, diverse and exponentially growing data assets towards strategic to tactical decisions our clients need to make," said Feldman. "I'm confident the team's data functions and resources will bring even new innovations to market, help our partners and clients grow intelligently and while in control of their business"

