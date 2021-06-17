Skai Launches Media Partnership with Gopuff, Connects Brands With Customers Around the Clock in Over 650 US Cities

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skai , a go-to-market engine formerly known as Kenshoo that powers brand decisions and execution with actionable intelligence, announces an exclusive partnership with Gopuff , the go-to platform for consumers' immediate everyday needs, expanding Skai's media network in the essentials, food and beverage delivery categories. Together, through the CitrusAd API, Skai and Gopuff will offer brands the unique ability to reach consumers 24/7 and grow e-commerce through insights, advertising, and cross-channel measurement within a single platform.

Gopuff has powered triple digit order and sales growth every year since it was founded, and in 2020 alone, served more customers than it did in all previous years combined. Consumers increasingly prefer to shop online or via an app, whether it be for clothes, cleaning products, healthcare or food and drink – and this trend has only been accelerated by the pandemic. Brands have an opportunity to get in front of these active consumers through media – making sure those products are in the consideration set when someone is filling an online cart. By enabling brands to advertise and manage campaigns on one robust easy-to-use platform, Skai clients can promote specific products directly on Gopuff. This enables brands to reach customers directly at the point of sale, deliver unmatched scale with premium shelf space, and drive sales.

Unlike others in the delivery space, Gopuff is available around the clock in most markets to deliver customers instant needs in about 30 minutes. With this latest media expansion, Skai clients can now reach and serve their customers at any time of the day and deliver advertised products in minutes. During just the past week of the Gopuff Ad Solutions in-app pilot, customers saw an average of 3.1x return on ad spend across over 1,000 products in various categories, with the top quartile of campaigns achieving 10.3x return on ad spend.

"We're thrilled to partner with Skai to make it easier for our brand partners to target customers both on and off the Gopuff platform," said Andrew Breman, Gopuff VP Media Revenue. "Gopuff has a unique ability to deliver to customers around the clock - and deliver on their wants and needs in just a few minutes, enabling brands to quickly capitalize on their media."

"While the adoption of everyday delivery was catalyzed by the pandemic, it's clear that this behavior is here to stay. Brands that could typically rely on aisle endcaps need to transition that strategy online and invest in retail media to promote their products to consumers in the virtual store," said Nich Weinheimer, GM of Skai Commerce. "Through our partnership with Gopuff, Skai looks forward to empowering more brand advertisers as we continue to build in new ways to optimize digital campaigns and promote products where customers are actively making purchases."

Online grocery and demand for instant delivery is booming, and retail media is the next big area for investment for CPG companies. Skai is leading the charge in providing access to this growing medium. The company recently announced its integration with CitrusAd's API to expand its global retail media offering. With today's addition of Gopuff, Skai now has 39 retail partners where brands can advertise – making it the largest player in retail media worldwide. For more information, visit https://skai.io/kenshoo-e-commerce/

About Skai

Skai is a go-to-market engine that powers brand decisions and execution with actionable intelligence for accuracy, speed and agility in making customer connections. Skai's platform includes a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing and measurement, enabling product developers, consumer and market insights teams, brand managers and marketers to make predictions, plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, and Bain Capital Ventures. For more information visit https://skai.io .

About Gopuff

Gopuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products , over-the-counter medications , baby and pet products, food and drinks , and in some markets, alcohol - in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. Gopuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most.

Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola , Gopuff currently operates more than 400 sites, including 250 micro-fulfillment centers and the recently acquired 160+ BevMo! locations, delivering to customers in more than 650 cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook , Twitter or Instagram . Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android .

SOURCE Skai

