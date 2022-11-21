Skai Named #1 Search Engine Marketing and Social Media Marketing Provider to Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000 Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Skai, the leading omnichannel platform for performance marketing, was once again named the top provider of search engine and social media marketing technology to the Top 1000 retailers in Digital Commerce 360's annual review of leading vendors. Winning for the ninth consecutive year, the accolade is a testament to the veteran company's ongoing value and innovation since its inception in 2006. Skai's global brand and agency clients manage more than $8 billion annually across retail and other top industry sectors.

This honor is compounded by the fact that search and social advertising are the two leading digital ad channels in terms of worldwide spending due to their strong performance and ROI. And the future is bright for these two channels, which—according to a recent Gartner marketing report —are more stable and less affected by market challenges such as inflation and data deprecation.

And, as marketers continue their evolution towards an omnichannel approach, search and social advertising become even more valuable due to their importance in today's digital-first customer journey.

"Aside from continuing to invest in building best-in-class performance solutions for search and social marketers, Skai has proven to move with the times. Channel-centric marketing is being deprioritized in favor of customer-centric approaches, and Skai continues to add unique value to retailers through the development of omnichannel capabilities across core channels" confirms Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Officer at Skai. "This includes cross-channel analytics, holistic performance measurement and optimization, and unique data-driven marketing insights to help our customers drive their strategies."

The Digital Commerce 360 ranking of top solution providers offers a roadmap for retailers searching for the E-commerce technologies and services most preferred by the Top 1000 merchants. Vendor rankings are based on the number of clients in the 2022 edition of Digital Commerce 360's Top 1000. The report ranks the top 10 vendors used by Digital Commerce 360 Top 1000 retailers across 24 categories, and Skai, formerly Kenshoo, led as the vendor with the most Top 1000 clients in the search engine marketing and social media marketing categories.

This accolade comes on the heels of other exciting Skai news, as the company's Chief Operating Officer, Shirley-Grill Rachman, was named a bronze winner for "Female Executive of the Year" at the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Skai is committed to broadening diversity in our organization, supporting individuals at risk, and fostering equality in our society as a whole—behind all of which Grill-Rachman is a driving force.

For more information about Skai, visit skai.io.

About Skai

Skai (formerly Kenshoo) is a leading omnichannel marketing platform that uniquely connects data and media for informed decisions, high efficiencies, and optimal returns. Its partners include Google, Meta, Amazon Ads, TikTok, Snap, Walmart Connect, Instacart, Roundel, Criteo, CitrusAd, Pinterest, Microsoft, Apple Search Ads, and more. For over 15 years Skai has been trusted by an impressive roster of brands including Pepsico, Michaels, Reckitt, Daimler, LG, and Vodafone. The company is headquartered out of Tel Aviv, with seven international locations, and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango, and Qumra Capital. Visit skai.io for more information.

