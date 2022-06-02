Skai Offers Advertisers Expanded Reach with Advanced Campaign Management and Optimization through the Amazon DSP API

Skai's latest offering empowers advertisers to programmatically reach audiences across their purchase journey and achieve performance at speed and scale throughout the full marketing funnel

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skai , an intelligent marketing platform, has launched support for Amazon DSP, offering new functionality and audience reach to retail media advertisers. Over the past year, Skai has worked closely with customers and Amazon Ads to develop its own solutions, which now allow brands to optimize campaigns more efficiently and effectively across all commerce paid media channels (retail, search, and social). With unique automation, targeting, experimentation, and reporting functionalities supplementing Amazon Ads solutions, Skai's Amazon DSP release connects commerce marketing efforts for holistic consumer reach and engagement.

Amazon DSP allows advertisers to programmatically buy ads to reach new and existing audiences both on and off Amazon, helping to drive brand and product awareness throughout the customer journey.

eMarketer reported that Amazon DSP was the second-most used DSP in 2021 . Marketers have embraced Amazon DSP because of its full-funnel marketing strategy enablement. "Amazon DSP's audience and contextual targeting capabilities allow brands to refine their advertising for each stage of their customers' buying journey," said Claudia Virgilio, Global Vice President of Commerce Partnerships at Skai.

One of the leaders in cross-channel marketing technology since 2006, and among the first to support retail media, Skai's intelligence-driven platform enables marketers to validate the effectiveness of campaigns while driving sales and bottom line growth. The company supports commerce marketing for more than 1,500 of the world's most competitive brands and agencies across retail networks, paid search and paid social media.

"Skai's Portfolio Bid Optimizations, Dimensions, and Portfolios were critical in executing efficient advertising campaigns with Amazon DSP and sponsored ads, enabling us to lift ROAS to 461% for Bondi Sands," said Matt Strietelmeier, Director of Amazon Ads at Stella Rising, the marketing and media services agency partner to the Australian skincare brand. "Skai made it possible for us to manage performance for both Amazon DSP and sponsored ads side by side, allowing us to improve efficiencies and see that Amazon DSP helped increase Bondi Sands' ad-attributed performance."

Advanced campaign management and optimization through Amazon DSP API is a key addition to Skai's marketing intelligence and omnichannel advertising platform as the organization executes against a vision for next-generation connected commerce marketing. "We're aligning with the digital transformation roadmaps of many brands and agencies," said Gil Sadeh, Chief Growth Officer and GM of Commerce at Skai. "Our connected commerce solution combines share-of-voice data, brand insights, competitive intelligence, omnichannel measurement, and more for clients to continually optimize all marketing efforts in one place in a rapidly evolving ecommerce landscape."

About Skai

Skai is an intelligent marketing platform that powers commerce insights, marketing decisions, and media execution for faster, more predictable go-to-market outcomes. Skai's offerings include a suite of data-driven products for market intelligence, omnichannel media activation, testing, and measurement to enable product, insights and marketing teams to accurately plan strategies and benefit from connected omnichannel launches. Skai merges the former Kenshoo and Signals Analytics capabilities and for more than a decade, has been trusted by an impressive roster of global brands including Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, Estée Lauder, Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, Mars and others. With its expanded product suite, Skai is unifying data and helping companies better understand their consumers in real-time. It has seven international locations and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Arts Alliance, Tenaya Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Pitango and Qumra Capital. For more information, visit www.skai.io .

