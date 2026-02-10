Skan AI Launches the Agentic Ontology of Work (AOW): A Common Language for the Age of Intelligent Automation

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan AI, the leader in agentic process automation, today launched the Agentic Ontology of Work (AOW): the world's first standardized language for how humans and AI agents work together. Building on its work in process intelligence and AI orchestration, Skan AI created AOW as an open semantic framework that gives enterprises a common vocabulary to describe, coordinate, and govern work across people, AI systems, and automation, solving a critical gap as more companies increasingly deploy autonomous agents to do critical work.

AOW establishes a standardized, complete vocabulary for describing and managing the core entities of agentic automation: Agents, Skills, Intents, Contexts, Policies, Memory, Confidence, and Outcomes. By formalizing how these elements interact, AOW provides the foundation for interoperability, governance, and explainability across complex enterprise ecosystems.

"Enterprises are investing heavily in autonomous systems, but without common standards, integration becomes chaos," said Manish Garg, co-founder and CPO of Skan. "AOW establishes the shared language that lets agents understand context, respect policies, and learn continuously, making autonomy scalable and, more importantly, safe."

"AOW is the Rosetta Stone for enterprise AI," said Avinash Misra, Co-founder and CEO of Skan AI. "It bridges the gap between human intent and autonomous execution. Now you'll be able to model work processes, policies, and agent behavior all in the same language. For the first time, we can have a set of guardrails that work hand in hand with automation."

Just as Service-Oriented Architecture (SOA) once standardized how services were described and discovered, AOW does the same for Agentic AI, enabling intelligent systems to reason, act, and learn using a consistent, policy-aware framework.

The ontology is already being integrated into Skan AI's flagship Observation-to-Agent (O2A) Platform, where it underpins agent orchestration, telemetry modeling, governance assurance, and continuous learning loops. The company plans to make key elements of the ontology accessible to partners and enterprise customers as part of its Governed Autonomy Accelerator Program.

The launch of AOW signals Skan AI's broader mission to move the automation industry beyond fragmented tools toward what Skan AI calls Agentic Cohesion, where digital workers, AI models, and humans collaborate seamlessly under enterprise-grade control and oversight.

By defining the ontology at this critical moment in time, Skan AI positions itself not only as a technology provider but also as the architect of the Agentic Enterprise, setting standards that others in the ecosystem can build upon.

For more information and to download the Agentic Ontology of Work document, visit https://www.skan.ai/whitepapers/agentic-ontology-of-work

About Skan AI

Skan AI enables the reality of human work to become the foundation for agentic execution. With continuous intelligence of work as it happens, across any system and location, Skan AI delivers the work-aware architecture essential for human and agentic execution that truly understands and enhances how work gets done.

SOURCE Skan