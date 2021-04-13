Skan bolsters executive team with process intelligence pioneers and startup leaders from UiPath, Microsoft, Acquia

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan, the AI-Powered Process Intelligence Platform, announces the addition of new members of its executive team following the company's Series A investment announcement in October 2020. These new leaders bring extensive subject matter expertise in process intelligence, AI, and digital transformation as well as a proven track records at high growth startups, and will oversee product management, sales and marketing functions as Skan looks to grow its product development and go-to-market capabilities in the coming months.

Christian Berg joins as Vice President of Product

As a pioneer in the process intelligence space, Christian previously envisioned and led the Process Understanding product line at UiPath. Prior to that, Christian worked at Microsoft where he conceptualized and implemented key AI capabilities for Microsoft's Power BI product and also spent several years in management consulting, business controlling and software development.

Christian holds a Bachelor of Computer Science and Technology from University of Sydney, and a Master of Business and Administration from London Business School.

Sean Crowley joins as Vice President of Sales

Sean brings experience building and scaling sales teams and operations at startups, from early stage to exit.

Sean previously spent 11 years at Acquia, a digital experience platform company, where he was a senior sales leader and key contributor in growing the company's revenues from early stage to hundreds of millions in revenue per year.

Sean brings significant expertise in digital transformation, sales leadership and enterprise go-to-market strategy, and is a former PGA Professional earning national recognition by Golf World Business magazine.

Erik Goelz joins as Vice President of Marketing

Erik brings a track record of marketing leadership experience across early and growth stage startups.

Erik was previously the VP of Marketing at SeekOut, an early stage AI and recruiting tech startup. Prior to that Erik led marketing for the AI products group at UiPath, where he created the company's AI messaging and was responsible for messaging, positioning and launch for multiple product lines.

Earlier in his career, Erik worked in management consulting and enterprise tech marketing, including building the SaaS go-to-market strategy for a major segment of Office 365 at Microsoft.

Erik earned his MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

About Skan: Skan's AI-Powered Process Intelligence Platform enables the modern enterprise to understand the telemetry of work in their organization. Utilizing the latest in computer vision and deep learning, Skan helps customers go beyond expensive consulting projects and outdated process mining techniques to understand their processes so they can plan digital transformation and automation efforts, drive continuous organization-wide process improvement, and build strategic employee training initiatives. Skan is a global organization headquartered in Menlo Park, CA with employee centers in Seattle, Bangalore, Boston, Ottawa and more. To learn more, visit www.skan.ai.

