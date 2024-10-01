Skan Joins World Economic Forum's New Champions Community, Driving AI-Powered Business Transformation

Process Intelligence Leader Aligns with WEF's Mission to Future-Proof Global Organizations

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan, the leading AI-powered process intelligence platform, has joined the World Economic Forum's New Champions Community. This move aligns with Skan's commitment to driving global business transformation and competitiveness in the AI era.

Skan's technology empowers organizations to optimize operations and accelerate digital transformation. By joining the New Champions Community, Skan gains access to a network of mission-driven, mid-sized businesses and global leaders, amplifying its impact on the future of work.

Vinay Mummigatti, EVP of Strategy & Customer Transformation at Skan, stated, "Our inclusion in the World Economic Forum's New Champions Community validates Skan's innovative approach to business transformation. We're excited to contribute our expertise and learn from other global leaders as we shape the future of business in the AI era. Our participation in the World Economic Forum community will help us collaborate with other members of the community and contribute this value back to our clients."

Skan's technology empowers global organizations to drive AI adoption and overcome productivity challenges with:

Operational Excellence: Providing real-time, AI-driven insights to identify inefficiencies and optimize operations at scale. AI Readiness: Creating a digital twin of operations to identify high-yield automation opportunities and train LLM models with operational data. Data-Driven Decision Making: Empowering leaders with comprehensive, real-time process data through a privacy-first approach. Workforce Transformation: Facilitating enterprise AI adoption by identifying process strategies and workforce upskill opportunities.

"We are delighted to welcome Skan AI to the World Economic Forum's New Champions community. This esteemed group brings together leaders from midcap companies who are driving innovation and transforming their industries. We eagerly anticipate engaging with Skan to exchange insights and best practices to inspire the rest of the community and beyond," said Julia Devos, Head of the New Champions Community.

As a New Champions Community member, Skan will participate in exclusive WEF events, contribute to global discussions on the future of work and AI, and collaborate with innovative companies to drive positive change in the business world.

About Skan:

Skan is the leading AI-powered process intelligence platform, enabling organizations to discover, analyze, and optimize business processes at scale. By blending process mining and task mining, Skan provides unparalleled insights into how work gets done, empowering businesses to drive meaningful transformation in the AI age.

About the World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation committed to changing the world. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, the Forum engages foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. Established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, it is independent, impartial, and not tied to special interests. The Forum demonstrates entrepreneurship in the global public interest while upholding high standards of governance. Progress happens by bringing together people from all walks of life with the drive and influence to create positive change. For more information on the New Champions Community, visit https://www.newchampions.org/home.

