Skan Recognized as a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Process Mining Platforms Report

As the only vendor in the Magic Quadrant providing zero-integration process mining at enterprise scale, Skan's always-on process intelligence platform delivers unparalleled AI-powered observation

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skan, the leader in process and operational intelligence technology, today announced it has been named a Niche Player in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms. We believe that this achievement marks a significant milestone for Skan, demonstrating its commitment to delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions in the process mining landscape.

According to Gartner, process mining platforms are defined as "platforms that are designed to discover, monitor, and improve processes by extracting knowledge from events captured in information systems to continuously deliver visibility and insights." Despite its departure from traditional integration-centric process mining approaches, Skan's AI-powered Process Intelligence platform stands out as the only vendor in the entire Magic Quadrant that does not require backend system integration to extract process mining insights at enterprise scale.

Through flexible cloud and on-premise solutions, Skan uniquely combines process and task mining to create a continuous, comprehensive view of business operations. Unlike competitors in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant, who primarily offer standalone task mining solutions, Skan's real-time, 360-degree view empowers organizations to derive comprehensive workforce, process, and technology insights at scale, providing a complete picture of both end-to-end processes and human-centric tasks.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for our customer satisfaction and relentless pursuit of advancing process intelligence technology," said Avinash Misra, CEO at Skan. "We believe that being recognized in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Process Mining is a testament to Skan's commitment to innovation and customer value."

Skan's commitment to a customer-centric approach results in exceptional customer retention and satisfaction year-over-year. Additionally, as part of its suite of GenAI-powered solutions, Skan introduced askSkan, delivering real-time narrative insights that convert raw data into actionable information. This introduction of askSkan is complemented by its forthcoming AI-driven Autonomous Learning and Optimization solution, which not only enhances the platform's usability but also streamlines customer decision-making processes.

"We are proud of our team's hard work and dedication, which we believe has culminated in this recognition from Gartner," added co-founder and Chief Product Officer Manish Garg. "With plans to integrate generative AI more deeply into our platform with automated insights discovery and enhance autonomous learning and optimization capabilities, Skan is poised to lead the way in driving operational excellence and business transformation."

To access the full report and to learn more about Skan's positioning, visit here. Watch Skan's recent webinar with the VP of Research at Gartner, "Reimagine Business Operations with Gen-AI powered Process Intelligence," to learn how organizations are taking advantage of the Gen-AI innovation to accelerate operational excellence and business transformation with data-driven insights and guided decision-making powered by Gen-AI.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Process Mining Platforms, By Marc Kerremans, David Sugden, Nick Duffy, 29 April 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Skan

Founded in 2018, Skan has empowered some of the world's largest enterprises to swiftly and effectively transform their operations using its AI-powered Process Intelligence platform. By observing work continuously down to the millisecond and at scale, Skan delivers actionable insights that fuel innovation and drive transformative outcomes. The secure and privacy-first platform installs in minutes, requiring no integration with existing systems. This ease of use empowers businesses to capture valuable insights from every corner of their operations, leading to improved efficiency, higher impact automation, increased productivity, better compliance, and elevated customer experiences.

