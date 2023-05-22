SKAN Research Trust and Quadram Institute Bioscience to collaborate in Gut Microbiome Research

News provided by

SKAN

22 May, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON and BENGALURU, India, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKAN Research Trust, promoted by Indian entrepreneur Mr. Ashok Soota and UK-based Quadram Institute Bioscience have entered into a Comprehensive Partnership Agreement to collaborate on research programmes focused on gut health and developing therapies that alleviate ageing and neurological diseases.

Areas of interest in common:

Continue Reading
SKAN Research Trust and Quadram Institute Bioscience to collaborate in Gut Microbiome Research
SKAN Research Trust and Quadram Institute Bioscience to collaborate in Gut Microbiome Research

The Quadram Institute Bioscience (QIB) and SKAN Research Trust direct considerable research resources towards addressing gut health and the gut-cardiovascular and gut-brain axes. Important areas on which QIB and SKAN will collaborate under the terms of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement include:

  • undertaking joint research projects in UK and India for the development of microbiome-based products that promote human health and treat neurological and age-related ailments;
  • technology transfer between the organizations to augment cutting-edge Indian research capabilities;
  • training of young Indian research scientists with Quadram Institute Bioscience and
  • study of large Indian population cohorts to develop India-specific therapies that alleviate ageing and neurological diseases.

Prof. Ian Charles, Director of Quadram Institute Bioscience, said, "Our agreement with SKAN Research Trust signals important new collaborations between scientists in the UK and India and underlines our global reach in terms of research into the gut microbiome, gut-brain axis and human health."

Mr. Ashok Soota, Chairman & Managing Trustee of SKAN, said, "We are delighted to be collaborating with Quadram Institute Bioscience, one of the global leaders in the field of gut microbiome research, particularly the gut-brain axis."

The first project QIB and SKAN will undertake in terms of the Comprehensive Partnership Agreement will be 'Microbiome-based Therapies to Alleviate Symptoms of Parkinson's Disease.' Prof. Arjan Narbad, Group Leader, Translational Microbiome at QIB, and Dr. Yogesh Shouche, eminent gut microbiologist of SKAN, will be the principal investigators of this research project.

Prof. Arjan Narbad, Professor of Translational Microbiome, Quadram Institute Bioscience, said, "This exciting new collaboration will accelerate our common research in modulation of the human gut microbiome for health benefits with particular focus on the Parkinson's disease for which currently there is no cure."  

Dr. Yogesh Shouche, Group Head, Gut Microbiology Research Division of SKAN, said, "We look forward to gaining from Quadram Institute Bioscience's expertise in gut health research. We at SKAN hope to add value to the project findings by bringing in cohorts exposed to different environment conditions and diets."

The India leg of the research project will commence once necessary approvals are secured from the Government of India.

About SKAN Research Trust

SKAN is a not-for-profit medical research trust focused on transformational technologies that will alter the future of medicine through the discovery of new therapies. SKAN's areas of expertise include gut microbiome, human genomics, stem cells, and transformational artificial intelligence applied to areas of ageing and neurological ailments to achieve breakthrough therapies.

Website: https://skanrt.in/
Media contact: [email protected]
Careers: [email protected]

About Quadram Institute Bioscience

Quadram Institute Bioscience is a UK national science capability, and its mission is to deliver healthier lives through innovation in gut health, microbiology and food and its vision is focused on understanding how food and microbes interact to promote health and prevent disease.

Interconnected research themes at the Quadram Institute on the Norwich Research Park, UK, deliver a pipeline of research in plants, microbiology, food, and health: microbes and food safety; the gut microbiome; and food innovation.

Website: https://quadram.ac.uk/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082008/SKAN_Gut_Microbiome_Research_Collaboration.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082007/SKAN_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SKAN

Also from this source

Supercharging Process Intelligence: Skan and mindzie Announce Revolutionary Integration to Combine Process and Task Mining

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.