STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with Bane NOR to deliver the Stange-Otterstad rail infrastructure project in Norway. The contract is worth NOK 1.2 billion, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the second quarter of 2026.

The project is a new double track railway and will support capacity and reliability improvements in the region. It comprises construction work along the Stange-Otterstad section of the main railway system and is at part of the Intercity triangle between Oslo and Lillehammer.

Construction is scheduled to commence in May 2026, with completion planned for late 2029.

For further information please contact:

Audun Lågøyr, EVP Communications, Skanska Norway, tel +47 93 45 25 31

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 76 870 75 51

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-builds-new-double-track-railway-in-norway-for-nok-1-2-billion--about-sek-1-1-billion,c4332351

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4332351/4027704.pdf 20260409 NO railway

SOURCE Skanska