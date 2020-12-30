Skanska divestment of its ownership stake in the Elizabeth River Crossings in Virginia, USA, is completed

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced earlier, Skanska has signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for its 50 percent ownership stake in Elizabeth River Crossings HoldCo, LLC ("ERC") in Hampton Roads Metropolitan Area, Virginia, USA. The transaction has now closed, and payment is settled. The net amount after paid transaction costs and other items is about USD 620M, about SEK 5.1 billion, and will be recorded under Central stream in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For more information about Skanska's portfolio of public-private partnerships and this asset, including information about carrying amount see Note 20 B in the Annual and Sustainability Report 2019.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Pontus Winqvist, Managing Director, Asset Management, Skanska AB, tel +46-10 448 88 51

Jacob Birkeland, Head of Media Relations & Public Affairs, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 31 34

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divestment-of-its-ownership-stake-in-the-elizabeth-river-crossings-in-virginia--usa--is-comp,c3263002

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3263002/1355181.pdf 20201230 US divestment Elizabeth River Crossings

SOURCE Skanska