Skanska divests the rental residential project Arkaden in Lund, Sweden, for about SEK 520M

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests a rental residential project with 139 rental apartments and a grocery store in Lund, Sweden, for about SEK 520M to LF Skåne Hyresfastigheter. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development in the fourth quarter of 2024, while transfer of ownership will take place in the second quarter of 2027. The construction contract, worth about SEK 340M, will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Arkaden project is located in Råbylund, approximately three kilometers from Lund's city centre. The block will consist of approximately 11,000 square meters of leasable space.

According to the Swedish National Board of Housing, Building and Planning's calculation model for climate declarations the project shall be more than 20 percent more efficient, corresponding to 240 kg CO2/m2 gross area and it will achieve energy class B.

Start of construction is planned for spring 2025 and the project will be completed during the second quarter of 2027.

