Skanska divests the rental residential project Arkaden in Lund, Sweden, for about SEK 520M

News provided by

Skanska

Dec 12, 2024, 02:51 ET

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska divests a rental residential project with 139 rental apartments and a grocery store in Lund, Sweden, for about SEK 520M to LF Skåne Hyresfastigheter. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development in the fourth quarter of 2024, while transfer of ownership will take place in the second quarter of 2027. The construction contract, worth about SEK 340M, will be included in the order bookings for Skanska Sweden in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Arkaden project is located in Råbylund, approximately three kilometers from Lund's city centre. The block will consist of approximately 11,000 square meters of leasable space.

According to the Swedish National Board of Housing, Building and Planning's calculation model for climate declarations the project shall be more than 20 percent more efficient, corresponding to 240 kg CO2/m2 gross area and it will achieve energy class B.

Start of construction is planned for spring 2025 and the project will be completed during the second quarter of 2027.

For further information please contact:

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska, tel +46 (0)10 448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-divests-the-rental-residential-project-arkaden-in-lund--sweden--for-about-sek-520m,c4081108

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Skanska

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Skanska divests the office building P180 in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 100M, about SEK 1.2 billion

Skanska has divested the P180 office building in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 100M, about SEK 1.2 billion. The buyer is INVESTIKA Real Estate Fund and its ...

Skanska signs contract for the next part of NKT's cable factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, worth about SEK 1.2 billion

Skanska has signed a contract with NKT HV Cables AB regarding part 2 of construction and installation works at the expansion of NKT's cable factory...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Real Estate

Real Estate

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Corporate Expansion

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics