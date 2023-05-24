SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools

News provided by

SKEMA Business School

24 May, 2023, 06:15 ET

PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKEMA continues its international momentum by entering the Top 30 of the best schools in the Financial Times 2023 Executive Education ranking.

Ranked as the 30th best school in the world among the selected 75 institutions, SKEMA has gained a place in the "Custom" ranking of tailor-made continuing education programmes for companies. For the first time, the school has also entered the "Open" ranking of inter-company programmes.

Continue Reading
Campus Grand Paris Skema Business School SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools
Campus Grand Paris Skema Business School SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools

SKEMA obtained the highest scores in two major criteria: faculty diversity (ranked 7th worldwide) and client internationalisation (ranked 8th worldwide).

SKEMA's presence in this highly recognised international ranking reflects the school's close relationship with companies.

"These results are a testament to SKEMA's proximity to companies in the development of talents. SKEMA's Executive Education programmes provide managers and their teams with the most appropriate training solutions to generate sustainable performance and effectively meet new economic and societal challenges: globalisation, innovation, digitalisation, change management, sustainable development, and skills transfer," said Pascale Viala, director of the corporate office at SKEMA Business School.

With 10,000 students of 130+ nationalities and 54,000 graduates across 145 countries, SKEMA Business School is a global school which, through its research, its 70+ teaching programmes and its international multi-site structure, trains and educates the talents needed by 21st century companies. The school is now present in six countries: three campuses in France (Lille, Sophia Antipolis, Paris), three in China (Suzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing), one in the United States (Raleigh), one in Brazil (Belo Horizonte) and one in South Africa (Stellenbosch - Cape Town), as well as a resource and artificial intelligence research centre in Montreal, Canada. The faculty counts 190 professors divided into three academies (Globalisation, Innovation, and Digitalisation). The Research department has five centres that represent the main aspects of management. Please visit www.skema.edu for more information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2084263/SKEMA_Business_School.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/931024/4051772/SKEMA_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Christine Cassabois
[email protected] 

SOURCE SKEMA Business School

Also from this source

SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.