Ski Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 430.2 million from 2024-2028, Increasing participation rate in skiing and other snow sports boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ski equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 430.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% during the forecast period. Increasing participation rate in skiing and other snow sports is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising trend of freeride skiing. However, high cost of ski equipment poses a challenge. Key market players include ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Crosson, Decathlon SA, Fischer Sports GmbH, Gi.Di. Meccanica S.p.A., Icelantic LLC, INEMOTION INC., K2 Sports Europe GmbH, KJK Sports, Kneissl Tirol GmbH, LIVALL Tech Co. Ltd., Ober Alp SPA, Rhythm SnowSports, Group Rossignol USA Inc., SKIWAX, Stöckli Swiss Sports AG, Tecnica Group SpA, and Volkl Int. GmbH.

Ski Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.33% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 430.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.21 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 48% Key countries US, Japan, France, Austria, and Italy Key companies profiled ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Burton Corp., Clarus Corp., Crosson, Decathlon SA, Fischer Sports GmbH, Gi.Di. Meccanica S.p.A., Icelantic LLC, INEMOTION INC., K2 Sports Europe GmbH, KJK Sports, Kneissl Tirol GmbH, LIVALL Tech Co. Ltd., Ober Alp SPA, Rhythm SnowSports, Group Rossignol USA Inc., SKIWAX, Stöckli Swiss Sports AG, Tecnica Group SpA, and Volkl Int. GmbH

Market Driver

Freeride skiing is a popular snow sport involving un-groomed terrain without set courses or rules, gaining significant traction in North America and Europe. The Freeride World Tour and Sprint US Grand Prix series are major events fueling market growth. Consumer awareness of fitness, increased spending, and numerous snow regions drive demand. Safety is paramount, necessitating varied equipment for optimal performance and protection. These factors contribute to the expansion of the global ski equipment market throughout the forecast period.

The ski equipment market is thriving with trends in ski gear and equipment, including skis, boots, and poles. Farmers and hunters, as well as participants in outdoor sports, are increasingly turning to skiing as a popular lifestyle choice. Ski infrastructure, such as ski resorts and marked ski runs, attract millions of skier visits each year. However, safety concerns, including head injuries and collisions, remain a priority. Advanced technology and global regulations are driving innovation in ski equipment, from cambered skis to helmets. Brands like Black Diamond Equipment and Coalition Snow lead the industry in skiing apparel and equipment. The Olympics and other adventure sports events fuel participation, making skiing a growing sector in the outdoor activities market. Affordable resorts and advanced technology continue to expand the ski industry's reach, with distance and area offering new opportunities for alpine touring and snowboarding.

Market Challenges

The ski equipment market is characterized by significant investments due to the high costs associated with winter sports. According to the International Olympic Association, the average cost per athlete for Winter Games is approximately double that of Summer Games , with ski equipment accounting for a larger portion of the expenses. The average cost per athlete for Winter Games is around USD1.3 million , and apparel makes up approximately 40% of the total cost. Ski equipment, considered a luxury item, has seen an increase in prices over the years. For instance, a ski jacket can range from USD40 to USD250 . The manufacturing of ski equipment involves specific materials and technologies to ensure safety and warmth for players. Despite these investments, the high cost of ski equipment may hinder market growth during the forecast period.

, with ski equipment accounting for a larger portion of the expenses. The average cost per athlete for Winter Games is around , and apparel makes up approximately 40% of the total cost. Ski equipment, considered a luxury item, has seen an increase in prices over the years. For instance, a ski jacket can range from to . The manufacturing of ski equipment involves specific materials and technologies to ensure safety and warmth for players. Despite these investments, the high cost of ski equipment may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The ski equipment market faces several challenges. Collisions on the slopes continue to be a concern, leading to a focus on helmet usage and safety. Lifestyle trends impact skiing apparel and footwear choices. Direct-to-consumer channels disrupt traditional sales models. Brands like Black Diamond Equipment and Coalition Snow innovate with advanced technology. Skiing, an adventure sport, is growing, with the Olympics boosting participation. Global regulations and national laws shape the industry. Ski equipment and clothing sales depend on consumer spending, with males and females having different preferences. Apparel, footwear, and safety gear are essential categories. Affordable resorts in tourist hotspots attract skiers, including those new to skiing and snowboarding, alpine touring, cross-country skiing, and skiing groups. Skiing's popularity increases awareness of safety concerns and the importance of proper equipment. The market includes ski resorts, skiing apparel, and skiing equipment. Consumers seek quality and value, driving innovation in the industry. Safety, convenience, and comfort are key considerations for skiers. Fold towels and box towels cater to these needs. The market's future lies in addressing these challenges while providing enjoyable and safe experiences for skiers.

Segment Overview

This ski equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Skis and poles

1.2 Ski boots

1.3 Ski bindings

1.4 Ski protective gear Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Skis and poles- Ski poles are essential tools for skiing, assisting skiers in moving forward on flat surfaces and for pole planting during intermediate and advanced skiing techniques. Various types of ski poles exist, catering to different skiing styles and materials. The length of ski poles is measured in centimeters, from the grip to the tip. Skiing's popularity in North America and Europe, due to abundant mountainous regions and heavy snowfall, fuels the ski equipment market's growth. The International Ski Federation (FIS) governs ski sports, including the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, FIS Freestyle World Ski Championships, FIS Ski Flying Championships, and the Winter Olympics. Market expansion is driven by skiing infrastructure development, increased skiing tournaments, and a growing number of female skiing participants.

Research Analysis

The ski equipment market encompasses a wide range of products designed for the popular winter sport of skiing. These include skis, boots, and poles, each with advanced technology for optimal performance. Skiers and snowboarders, ranging from farmers and hunters to athletes and adventure seekers, rely on this equipment for their sporting activities. Ski infrastructure, including resorts and Olympics, plays a significant role in driving demand for ski equipment and ski clothing. The ski industry continues to evolve with new regulations, both global and national, shaping its future. Affordable resorts and a growing interest in outdoor activities further fuel market growth. Skiing apparel, towels (folded or boxed), and distance and area measurement tools are additional essentials for the skiing community.

Market Research Overview

The ski equipment market encompasses a range of gear and apparel designed for the winter sport of skiing. This includes skis, boots, and poles, as well as advanced technology like cambered skis. Farmers, hunters, and outdoor enthusiasts participate in this sporting activity, utilizing ski infrastructure such as ski resorts and marked ski runs. Skier visits have been increasing due to growing lifestyle trends and the popularity of adventure sports, including skiing, snowboarding, alpine touring, and cross-country skiing. Safety concerns, such as head injuries and collisions, have led to an emphasis on helmet usage and consumer spending on ski equipment and clothing. Direct-to-consumer channels and brands like Black Diamond Equipment and Coalition Snow have disrupted traditional sales models. Global regulations and national laws impact the industry, while affordable resorts and tourist hotspots attract a diverse range of skiers, from males to females. Skiing apparel and skiing participation continue to grow, with the Olympics and Winter Olympics further fueling interest in this exciting and dynamic market.

