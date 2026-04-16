SkillBit Platform Selected to Power the 2026 International Cybersecurity Challenge

Global cyber competition to be hosted on SkillBit's hands-on training and assessment platform at AUSCERT 2026.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillBit, a leader in hands-on cybersecurity training and skills development, today announced that its platform has been selected as one of the competition hosts for the 2026 International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC), one of the world's premier global cybersecurity competitions.

ICC 2026 x SkillBit

The 2026 ICC will take place May 18-21, 2026 at the AUSCERT Conference on the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, bringing together top cybersecurity talent from around the world to compete in a series of advanced technical challenges. The event will feature teams from Oceania, Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the United States, and Canada to compete on a global stage.

Organized as a global competition showcasing the next generation of cyber defenders, the ICC features elite national teams from over 80 countries competing across disciplines in Jeopardy-style and Attack/Defense Capture the Flag formats.

SkillBit will provide the underlying competition infrastructure, delivering a scalable, high-performance platform designed to support complex, real-time cyber exercises. The platform will also enable coach and administrator visibility into team performance.

"We built SkillBit to push beyond passive learning and give people a place to actually do cybersecurity," said Thomas Rogers, Co-Founder & President at SkillBit. "Hosting the ICC is an incredible opportunity to showcase what hands-on, real-world skill development looks like at the highest level of competition."

"This is a defining moment for SkillBit," said Roman Bohuk, Co-Founder & CEO at SkillBit. "The International Cybersecurity Challenge represents the pinnacle of global cyber talent. Being trusted to power that experience validates the depth, scalability, and realism of our platform. We're excited to help deliver an unforgettable competition for both participants and organizers."

"The ICC is about bringing together the best emerging cybersecurity talent from around the world and giving them a stage to demonstrate their skills," said Joshua Scarsbrook, a member of the ICC organizing committee. "We selected SkillBit because of their ability to support complex competition formats and deliver a seamless, high-quality experience at scale. Their platform will play a key role in making ICC 2026 our most impactful event yet."

The ICC serves as a global benchmark for cybersecurity excellence, fostering collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation among participants, coaches, and organizers worldwide. By leveraging SkillBit's platform, the 2026 competition will deliver an enhanced experience for competitors and organizers alike, with improved reliability, visibility, and engagement.

SkillBit's platform is purpose-built for interactive, scenario-based learning and assessment, enabling organizations and individuals to train in realistic environments that mirror modern cyber threats. Its selection for ICC 2026 underscores its growing role in supporting large-scale, high-stakes cybersecurity exercises.

About SkillBit

SkillBit provides an on-demand cybersecurity skills development platform that delivers immersive, hands-on training experiences for individuals and teams. Focused on real-world application and accessibility, SkillBit helps organizations build and measure the skills that matter most in today's evolving threat landscape. To learn more, visit https://skillbit.com/.

About the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC)

The International Cybersecurity Challenge is a global initiative that brings together the world's top cybersecurity talent to compete, collaborate, and advance the field of cybersecurity through practical, team-based challenges. To learn more, visit: https://icc2026.au/.

SOURCE SkillBit