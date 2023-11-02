BrightCHAMPS partners with Harvard Business Publishing Education for its learning platform & programme certificates

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Students of BrightCHAMPS from all its 30 countries have a reason to rejoice! The global next-gen skills learning platform has partnered with Harvard Business Publishing Education to provide students with exclusive access to Harvard ManageMentor courses in its coding, financial literacy, English language, robotics, and entrepreneurship programmes.

(Left) Bhavishya Chaurasia, Founder, FinCHAMPS by BrightCHAMPS and (right) Sumit Harjani, MD, India, Harvard Business Publishing Education

BrightCHAMPS's students will now be able to learn from HBP Education material and earn certificates in Negotiation Skills, Writing, Presentation Skills, Difficult Interactions, Feedback Essentials, Machine Learning, Market Sizing, Innovation Implementation, Innovation and Creativity, New Venture Simulation, Budgeting, Sharpening Business Acumen and many more from Harvard ManageMentor. This is applicable to students of all ages, enrolled in any of BrightCHAMPS's verticals (coding, financial literacy, communication skills, and robotics), and is in addition to the edtech's own STEM-accredited learning material and certificates.

The partnership with HBP Education is yet another move by the edtech giant to become the global leader in next-gen skills learning by creating the best return on education for its most promising students.

While announcing the milestone, Ravi Bhushan, Founder & CEO of BrightCHAMPS said, "Our goal is to ensure that the world's 2 billion students get the best education in futuristic skills. The coming together of new-age universities like BrightCHAMPS and legacy institutions like Harvard Business Publishing Education is one of the best ways to deliver the highest level of learning to students. We can't wait to see our students super-charge their learning with the vast repository of Harvard ManageMentor resources that will now be at their disposal!"

Speaking on the development, Sumit Harjani, Managing Director, India, for Harvard Business Publishing Education, said, "We're delighted to partner with BrightCHAMPS to further our shared vision of delivering best-in-class learning to students across the world. With the breadth of BrightCHAMPS's operations, we're confident this partnership will help both organisations power the dreams of the brightest young minds of today and tomorrow."

To make the adoption of HBP Education's learning material easier for students, specially appointed BrightCHAMPS teachers across all subjects will undergo focused training in the Harvard ManageMentor course material. They will provide additional guidance and support to students, at no extra cost to parents.

This is the second such student-interest initiative by BrightCHAMPS. In 2022, the company set up an independent, self-regulatory body called the Global Curriculum Advisory Board to vet its content across all subjects. Helmed by internationally renowned education and children's experts from the fields of literature, AI, robotics, gaming, and institutional education, the Board's key responsibility is to make BrightCHAMPS's content more accessible, inclusive and customisable to students's unique learning needs.

About BrightCHAMPS

BrightCHAMPS is a global edtech company that delivers online, offline, and hybrid classes in 30+ countries. The classes offer STEM-accredited and next-gen life skills learning to students from 6 to 16 in coding, financial literacy, robotics, and communication skills.

