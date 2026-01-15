Skilled Workers Look to Technology Amid Workforce Shortages and Codes & Standards Rollbacks

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Fire Protection Association® (NFPA®)—a global authority on fire, life safety, and electrical hazards, known for developing and maintaining more than 300 codes and standards—today released its annual "State of the Skilled Trades" report, which highlights current workforce perspectives, sentiments, and anticipated challenges as artificial intelligence (AI), deregulation, and labor shortages remain pervasive industry concerns. The report unveils what is driving uncertainty, where avenues for progress are opening, and how industry leaders can better align with their employees in the coming year.

As AI reshapes work, employees want more training, not just more technology

Most skilled trade professionals anticipate significant growth in AI usage throughout 2026, but many believe that improved training should be a higher priority. This reveals an emerging disconnect between organizations' priorities—which respondents anticipate being increased AI and technology deployment—and what the workforce wants to see.

Concerns are especially high for both parties as a shortage of qualified candidates is expected to be an even bigger hurdle in 2026. However, the data also reveals an opportunity for leaders to bring organizational ambitions and workforce expectations into closer alignment.

"For years, the skilled trades industry has been called 'automation-proof,' but AI isn't here to replace the craft; it's here to remove the friction," said Jim Pauley, president and CEO of NFPA. "We can use technology to both streamline mundane tasks and deliver smarter, more personalized training, unlocking the efficiencies companies need and the upskilling opportunities employees deserve. Leaders must show clearly that both priorities are advancing together."

To illustrate the value of AI in support of skilled trades, NFPA itself recently announced a major upgrade to NFPA LiNK®, its digital codes and standards platform. The new version adds AI-powered capabilities, including CASI™, an AI assistant trained on NFPA sourced content.

As codes and standards continue to be under attack, skilled professionals are unsure of the impacts

The skilled trades industry faces broader safety threats as fire, life, and electrical codes and standards are continually challenged at the policy level. Skilled trade workers, at this time, are concerned about the rollback of codes and standards in the United States. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they were aware of ongoing changes and deregulation efforts on codes and standards, and more than one quarter said they are currently experiencing fallout from such changes.

"Skilled professionals depend on codes and standards during every moment of their work," Pauley continued. "Having the right requirements in place at the right time is what protects workers, communities, and the built environment. This year's survey shows growing unease, reinforcing that preserving—not rolling back—codes and standards must remain a top priority."

NFPA's "State of the Skilled Trades" report offers timely, data-backed snapshots of workforce realities and the challenges ahead. As the industry continues to evolve, NFPA remains committed to equipping skilled professionals and organizations with the insight they need to move forward with confidence.

To read the full "State of the Skilled Trades" report, please visit NFPA.org/forms/Skilled-Trades-Report. For this release and other announcements about NFPA initiatives, research, and resources, please visit the NFPA press room.

Methodology

NFPA collected responses from 512 U.S.-based workers, 18 years and older, in the electrical, manufacturing, construction, engineering, architect/design, facility maintenance, fire service, fire protection, inspection/AHJ, government, healthcare, industrial, and education fields to determine the findings of this industry research. The survey was conducted virtually between October 27 and November 3, 2025.

About the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA)

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, self-funded, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property, and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach, and advocacy; and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

