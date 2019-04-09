SkillPath Recognized as a Top Leadership Training Company to Watch in 2019

MISSION, Kan., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional learning and development provider SkillPath has been selected as one of Training Industry's 2019 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies to Watch.



Training Industry prepares the Top 20 and Watch Lists on critical sectors of the training marketplace, such as leadership, to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

"Leadership training is often a major contributor to an organization's success," said Dave Fogleman, Chief Learning Officer for SkillPath. "As one of SkillPath's five pillars of solution-based learning, leadership training provides an opportunity for companies to successfully identify and develop strong leaders at every level. With our recent efforts to modernize the leadership learning experience and deliver customized solutions that better meet our clients' needs, SkillPath is honored to be recognized as a Top 20 Leadership Training Company to Watch in 2019."

Training Industry selected companies for the 2019 Leadership Training Companies to Watch List based on their diverse perspectives and capabilities. These companies have demonstrated specific strengths with demonstrable benefit, often in particular areas of specialization within leadership training.

Criteria used to select the Top 20 Leadership Training Companies included the following:

Thought leadership and influence on the leadership training industry

Breadth and quality of programs and audiences served

Company size and growth potential

Industry recognition and innovation

Strength of clients and geographic reach

"For the past year, SkillPath has focused on introducing new modalities, including virtual instructor-led training; developing new and revamping traditional content; and creating modern, immersive eLearning experiences for our clients," said Cam Bishop, President and CEO of SkillPath. "Being designated as one of Training Industry's 2019 Top 20 Leadership Training Companies to Watch signifies that SkillPath is making a positive impact on the learning and development industry."

About SkillPath

A leader in learning and development, SkillPath has been helping build a better workforce since 1989. We leverage decades of experience to provide clients with strategic, innovative training solutions designed for individual and organizational success. SkillPath partners with top organizations across the Fortune 1000, all three branches of the federal government, four branches of the U.S. military and all four major sports leagues. Learn more at www.skillpath.com.

SOURCE SkillPath

