Skillwell Announces Personalized, Skills-Based Learning Directly Inside Blackboard LMS

New integration with Blackboard LMS enables institutions to embed Skillwell's personalized learning capabilities into their digital environments and deliver AI-powered adaptive learning.

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillwell today announced a new partnership with Blackboard. Skillwell, a pioneer in the development of immersive and adaptive simulations for higher education and corporate learning, will partner with Blackboard to integrate with the Blackboard LMS, enabling institutions to deliver personalized learning at scale.

Personalized learning has long been a goal for higher education, but the tools to deliver it have often added to faculty workload. Embedding Skillwell directly into the Blackboard LMS shifts that burden off the instructor, with adaptive pathways and skill verification running inside the course environment they already manage. Institution leaders will then be able to continuously assess mastery, identify gaps, and guide students toward demonstrable capabilities.

"In an AI-driven economy, learners need to prove what they can actually do, not just that they finished a course," said Phill Miller, CEO of Skillwell. "We've built the infrastructure to make a personalized path to those skills reachable for every learner, and integrating directly into Blackboard connects that path to validated skills and measurable outcomes across every field of study."

Skillwell is led by Phill Miller, a three-time exited edtech founder who previously served as CEO of Angel Learning, CEO of MoodleRooms, and later as Blackboard's Chief Product Officer and Chief Learning Innovation Officer. He now leads Skillwell through its next phase of growth, following a $26 million capital injection and the acquisition of adaptive learning pioneer Realizeit.

"We are excited that Skillwell has joined our partner ecosystem," said Wade Weichel, Senior Director Partnerships and Product Management, Blackboard. "The Skillwell partnership gives further focus to our teaching and learning mission and helps faculty and students connect learning to measurable, in-demand skills."

For more information, visit Skillwell at Building Blackboard Together at booth 17 in the Sponsor Hall.

About Skillwell

Skillwell gives you the right learning, right when you need it. Our immersive and adaptive platform has helped millions of people develop skills inside organizations and educational institutions. We combine personalized learning pathways with realistic simulations, powered by agentic AI, to address critical learning challenges such as wasted learner time, lack of real-world practice, and invisible skill gaps. Visit skillwell.com to learn more.

SOURCE Skillwell