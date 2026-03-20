Skin Health Campaign Launches Nationwide

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Mediaplanet

Mar 20, 2026, 09:15 ET

National Campaign Unites Dermatologists, Skincare Experts, Advocacy Organizations, and Industry Leaders to Advance Awareness, Prevention, and Innovation in Skin Health 

NEW YORK, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet announces the launch of Skin Health, a national campaign debuting within USA Today and online. The initiative brings together a powerful coalition of dermatologists, healthcare professionals, skincare experts, advocacy organizations, celebrities, and industry leaders dedicated to promoting skin health, prevention, and access to effective care across the United States. 

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Skin Health Campaign
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Skin Health Campaign

At a time when skin conditions—from acne and eczema to skin cancer—continue to impact millions of Americans, the campaign highlights the importance of education, early detection, and innovation in treatment. Through expert insights, patient stories, and research-driven solutions, Skin Health explores the importance of proactive and preventative skincare, while also empowering the one in four Americans that are impacted by skin disease to feel supported in their journey toward healthier skin. 

The campaign features editorial contributions from leading voices in dermatology, wellness, and patient advocacy who are committed to improving outcomes and increasing awareness around skin health. 

Featured Celebrity Advocates: 

Teddi Mellencamp 

Jessie Metcalfe 

Chriselle Lim 

Brian Gay 

Editorial & Advocacy Partners Include: 

Skin of Color Society 

National Eczema Association 

The Skin Cancer Foundation 

Melanoma Research Foundation 

Melanoma Research Alliance 

National Alopecia Areata Foundation 

National Rosacea Society 

Society for Pediatric Dermatology  

American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 

Personal Care Product Council 

Coalition of Skin Diseases 

Campaign Partners & Contributors Include: 

SkinCure Oncology 

Codex Laboraties 

CLn Skincare 

Special Editorial Spotlight 

Podcast Host Teddi Mellencamp graces the cover of Skin Health. Known for her commitment to transparency and wellness, Mellencamp has become an influential voice in raising awareness around skin health and the importance of early detection. 

In an exclusive interview, Mellencamp shares her personal journey with metastatic melanoma, offering an honest and powerful perspective on the importance of regular skin checks, prevention, and proactive care. Through her openness, she continues to educate and empower others to take their skin health seriously and prioritize routine screenings. 

Mellencamp reflects on how early detection can save lives and emphasizes the importance of breaking down stigmas around skin conditions and treatment. Her story underscores the mission of the campaign — to encourage individuals to be proactive, informed, and engaged in their skin health journey. 

Through expert perspectives, innovative research, and impactful storytelling, Skin Health highlights the critical role awareness, prevention, and access to care play in improving outcomes and empowering individuals nationwide. 

The campaign officially launches nationwide today within copies of USA Today and online. 

To read the digital version of the campaign, visit: 
https://issuu.com/mediaplanet_usa/docs/skin_health_b8e95f90de1835?fr=xKAE9_zU1NQ 

Media Contact:
Josh Rouse 
Operations and Production Manager
[email protected]  
Mediaplanet 

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