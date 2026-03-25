skinbetter science® Introduces Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum, a breakthrough in regenerative skincare to plump, lift, and contour

A decade after pioneering AlphaRet technology, skinbetter science introduces a proprietary formulation to enhance hyaluronic acid performance to lift skin with filler-inspired volume and contour.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- skinbetter science®, a leader in professional-grade skincare innovation for the past decade, today announced the launch of Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum, a next-generation hyaluronic acid treatment powered by the brand's proprietary HYASync™ technology, developed for regenerative filler and adapted into a volumizing serum.

skinbetter science Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum

Building on the company's legacy of scientific innovations, Ampra represents skinbetter science's latest breakthrough in performance-driven skincare, designed to deliver visible improvements in skin volume, texture, contour, and radiance.

Traditionally, the large molecular size of hyaluronic acid and its rapid degradation can limit penetration and longevity in the skin - preventing consumers from seeing the full benefits of the product. HYASync™ technology, a proprietary conjugate of hyaluronic acid structurally bonded with alpha-lipoic acid, helps support the stability of hyaluronic acid, improving the effectiveness and slowing degradation.

In addition to HYASync™ technology, Ampra is formulated with skinbetter science's Wrinkle-Smoothing Peptide Complex, which helps support collagen production to improve firmness and elasticity, alongside skin barrier supporting ingredients like Jojoba Esters and Squalane to strengthen skin's moisture barrier and help lock in moisture. The result is a dermatologist tested, supercharged formula that's clinically proven to visibly plump the look of skin by +32% and improve the appearance of contours by +22% and improve the look of sagging skin by +23%.

In a 12-week consumer perception study¹, participants reported significant visible improvements:

98% said skin looks plumper

said skin looks plumper 95% said fine lines appear minimized

said fine lines appear minimized 98% said skin looks more youthful, radiant, and healthy

said skin looks more youthful, radiant, and healthy 100% said facial contours appear more defined

said facial contours appear more defined 100% said skin feels smoother, firmer, hydrated, and revitalized

said skin feels smoother, firmer, hydrated, and revitalized 100% reported satisfaction with the product

"In a saturated market of hyaluronic acid products, we're proud to once again raise the bar for innovation," says Geneviève Bibeau, General Manager of skinbetter science USA. "For a decade, skinbetter has led the industry with breakthrough technologies like our proprietary AlphaRet molecule. With the new, proprietary HYAsync molecule, we're once again pushing the boundaries of what science can deliver in regenerative skincare. This launch reflects our continued commitment to advancing science-backed skincare solutions, expanding our leadership in the professional skincare category, and delivering transformative results to our consumers."

Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum is now available through authorized skinbetter science providers nationwide and will be available beginning March 25, 2026, on skinbetter.com. for $180. To learn more and find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

About skinbetter science®

skinbetter science was formed in 2016 to establish a new biotech-based approach to skincare, built on three pillars: science, care and results. The team is committed to a technology pipeline of scientific innovation across multiple skincare categories, rigorous clinical substantiation of safety and efficacy of its products, as well as partnership with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other healthcare professionals in the aesthetic medical community in order to deliver best-in-class skincare solutions to their patients. skinbetter science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

¹ A 12-week, dermatologist-led clinical trial evaluated twice-daily use of Ampra Volumizing Macro HA Serum in women with visible volume loss and signs of aging (N=65).

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SOURCE Skinbetter Science