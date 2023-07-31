Skincare Tech Brand AMIRO Receives QTL Certification from SGS to Strengthen R&D Efforts

SHENZHEN, China, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMIRO ("the Company"), a leading beauty and skincare technology brand, is thrilled to announce that its research facility, AMIRO LAB, has successfully obtained the Qualified Testing Location (QTL) certification after a comprehensive audit conducted by SGS.

AMIRO SGS Certification
SGS, a globally recognized testing, inspection and certification organization with thousands of branches and laboratories worldwide, introduced the QTL certification for laboratory witness testing. As an SGS-accredited testing location, AMIRO LAB will undergo witness testing by SGS during the certification process, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the test data. This reduces the time required for companies to transport samples to SGS-designated laboratories for testing, thus effectively shortening the product testing cycle.

"As we receive the QTL certification for AMIRO LAB, it signifies a resounding acknowledgment of our research center's testing capabilities and management efficiency," Jason Chen, Quality Management Director, said. "This milestone propels us into a new phase of strategic cooperation with SGS. Looking ahead, we will forge closer ties in product testing, inspection, certification, and industry standard-setting to drive the high-quality and sustainable development of the skincare technology industry."

Widely recognized as a technology-driven and innovation-focused skincare enterprise, AMIRO has always prioritized research and development. From its inception, AMIRO has established its AMIRO LAB to focus on innovative applications of photonic and medical technologies in the beauty and skincare field. The center boasts a wide array of state-of-the-art equipment, facilitating effective quantitative evaluations.

In a bid to enhance its research and development capabilities, AMIRO has also actively engaged in collaborations between industry, academia, and research institutions, partnering with renowned universities to set up joint R&D centers. These collaborations have enabled AMIRO to advance fundamental research and create products that precisely cater to users' skincare needs.

One exemplary collaboration involves the establishment of the Smart Photonic Medical Technology Joint Research Center with Shanghai Jiao Tong University's School of Biomedical Engineering. This center explores the application and commercialization of photonic therapy in relevant fields. Additionally, the Company has also collaborated with Zhejiang University's School of Pharmacy that led the research on transdermal permeation technology combined with photonic energy. AMIRO has also worked with Sichuan University on a precise skin measurement and evaluation development platform, and with Chongqing University on skin photonic science to study anti-aging skincare solutions for consumers.

AMIRO's prominent position in the industry is further cemented by its active participation in establishing industry standards. The Company has taken an active role in standard-setting initiatives by leveraging its profound R&D capabilities. AMIRO has led the formulation of several industry group standards, including "Guidelines for Face Masks Used in Conjunction with RF Beauty Devices" and "Guidelines for Skincare Products Used in Conjunction with RF and Microcurrent Home Beauty Devices." Moreover, AMIRO has participated in the development of the national standard "Special Requirements for the Safety of Electrical Skin Beauty Devices" to help with the standardization of the industry.

The latest SGS' awarding of the QTL certification to AMIRO is a testament to the brand's advanced laboratory equipment and robust quality management system. This certification represents not only the assurance of product quality but signifies The Company's commitment to enhancing product certification efficiency and accelerating its product launch process to benefit more consumers.

Looking ahead, AMIRO remains committed to optimizing its quality management system as well as its product inspection and testing processes. The Company will continue to translate scientific research achievements into practical applications, delivering simple, safe, and effective products. AMIRO's ultimate goal is to offer precise and tailored skincare solutions for every individual, allowing consumers to experience the beauty of life to the fullest.

About AMIRO

AMIRO, a beauty and skincare technology brand founded in 2015, has been delivering joy and harmony through its technologically advanced home beauty and personal care electronic products. With over 38 international design awards, AMIRO is your trusted skincare partner that offers portable, short-acting, and long-lasting solutions to improve skincare efficiency.

Upholding the idea of "Revitalize beauty through science", AMIRO's products are designed to be affordable, high-quality, and supported by clinical data. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, AMIRO is dedicated to providing skincare solutions that make women of all ages feel confident and beautiful.

SOURCE AMIRO

