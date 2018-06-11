SkinCeuticals Announces Advanced Clinical Spa At Duncan Dermatology

The new SkinCeuticals Advanced Clinical Spa opens in Saint Helena, CA, in partnership with esteemed dermatologist Dr. Karynne Duncan. Board-certified in both Internal Medicine and Dermatology, Dr. Duncan has been recognized for her vast knowledge in the medical field and her dedication to remaining at the forefront of the latest findings in skincare, as well as genetic factors, for more than 20 years.

Dr. Duncan says, "The SkinCeuticals partnership with Duncan Dermatology is a partnership that blends the luxury of in-office treatments with gold standard at-home skincare. We honestly believe, that through a holistic program, we are offering our patients the best in dermatological results and maximum skin health."

Dr. Duncan continues, "We offer a thorough education on the essentials needed to care for skin following an in-office treatment. It's essential to us to offer a curated, at-home skincare regimen so every patient that walks through our doors knows the importance of skin health. We recommend SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic and one of the SkinCeuticals broad spectrum sunscreens so patients are getting the best results following every in-office treatment.

SkinCeuticals offers medical-grade skincare products specifically formulated for use before, during and after in-office procedures. Of the partnership, Christina Fair, SkinCeuticals US General Manager, says, "We are looking forward to embarking on this partnership with Duncan Dermatology and Dr. Karynne Duncan. She is thoroughly committed to providing her clients with the best results through an at-home skincare approach, which aligns with our vision here at SkinCeuticals."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

