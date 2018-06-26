SkinCeuticals Announces Advanced Clinical Spa At West Avenue Plastic Surgery

Located in Houston, Texas, this new Advanced Clinical Spa opens in partnership with Dr. Forest Roth, a leading Houston plastic surgeon. Dr. Roth is recognized in the medical community for his mastery of diverse procedures, catering each to provide maximum benefits for individual patients.

Dr. Roth says, "You could say patients are profoundly changed from 'the outside-in' as the result of our care. My Houston plastic surgery practice will not only be a place of technical expertise, but one where solid aesthetic judgment and an authentic connection with every patient prevails. I want every prospective patient to know they have arrived at special spot when giving me consideration as their plastic surgeon."

Committed to achieving optimal skin health for all patients, Dr. Roth is dedicated to remaining at the forefront of breakthrough procedures and ensures that all patients receive a unique treatment plan that best targets his or her concerns.

Dr. Roth says, "Every single patient has unique concerns and goals when it comes to aesthetics and overall skin health. We do our absolute best to create a holistic skincare program that is best for each individual; however, I always recommend an antioxidant like SkinCeuticals Phloretin CF and an SPF to protect skin from damaging free radicals and UVA/UVB. Because SkinCeuticals takes skincare seriously – all of their products are clinically tested – we are beyond thrilled to be partnering with them."

Specifically formulated for use before, during and after in-office procedures, SkinCeuticals offers clinically-tested products proven to achieve both immediate and long-term benefits. Of the partnership, Christina Fair, SkinCeuticals US General Manager, says, "We are tremendously excited to partner with West Avenue Plastic Surgery. Through this partnership, we will continue to provide the superior results to patients through a synergy of professional treatments and SkinCeuticals clinical skincare."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

