SkinCeuticals Announces Miami Stop on National Treatment Tour

The Skincare Tour Continues to Its Second Location at the Food Network South BeachWine & Food Festival

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its inaugural stop in New York in September 2023, SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Aesthetic Skincare Brand1 worldwide with 20 years of Integrated Skincare expertise, announces the second stop on its national Treatment Tour. Set to take place during the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, the SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour aims to redefine skincare education, offering an opportunity for consumers to experience 1:1 access to top medical professionals while celebrating the launch of SkinCeuticals newest product launch, Cell Cycle Catalyst.

From Saturday, February 24th to Sunday, February 25th, the SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck will be in Miami at the Lincoln Center parked at Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Road. Attendees will receive skin consultations, complimentary treatments administered by professionals, and learn about the best treatment and skincare pairings. Guests will also receive a $50 treatment credit for participating SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ or Flagship locations, SkinCeuticals branded items, along with a sample of best-selling, award-winning H.A. Intensifier, paired with the brand's newest product, Cell Cycle Catalyst.

"Activating in Miami as the second location for the SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck was a natural choice," said Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals US. "We'll be able to capitalize on the foot traffic of those attending the festival, drive awareness of our integrated skincare philosophy, and refer consumers to our SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Barba Skin Clinic, located in Miami."

SkinCeuticals invites attendees to immerse themselves in their world of skincare expertise via three science-backed treatments that incorporate their skincare to deliver visible results with no downtime. Consumers can receive one of the treatments below, all under 30-minutes:

Facial Peel – Unveil your skin's radiance with a gentle chemical exfoliation treatment that enhances texture, unclogs pores, and boosts hydration. Booking required.

– Unveil your skin's radiance with a gentle chemical exfoliation treatment that enhances texture, unclogs pores, and boosts hydration. Hand Peel – Pamper your hands with a rejuvenating chemical exfoliation treatment that accelerates the skin's natural cell turnover. Booking required.

– Pamper your hands with a rejuvenating chemical exfoliation treatment that accelerates the skin's natural cell turnover. SkinCeuticals SkinScope Consultation – Discover your skin's visible and underlying concerns through their exclusive diagnostic tool. Booking suggested.

Treat yourself by visiting the SkinCeuticals Treatment Truck at Lincoln Center (Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Road) from February 24th to February 25th:

February 24 : 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

: – 6:00 PM February 25: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

To learn more about the national SkinCeuticals Treatment Tour, partake in a virtual Treatment Truck preview and book a SkinCeuticals complimentary Treatment, please visit https://www.skinceuticals.com/skincare-services/treatment-tour.html. Explore industry-leading interactive motion graphics via SVG technology, bringing an immersive SkinCeuticals experience right to your fingertips.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com .

ABOUT L'ORÉAL USA

L'Oréal USA is the largest subsidiary of the L'Oréal Group, the world's leading beauty company. Through its management of over 35 iconic beauty brands, L'Oréal USA has generated more than $9 billion in sales annually. Products are available across all distribution channels including hair salons, department stores, mass market, pharmacies, medi-spas, e-commerce and more. L'Oréal USA's commitment to growth is generated through sustainable innovation and driven by the company's L'Oréal for the Future ambition which demonstrates sustainable development across the Group's value chain. The company is headquartered in New York City, employs more than 11,000 people, and operates administrative, research, manufacturing and distribution facilities across 16 states.

