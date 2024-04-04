SkinCeuticals Celebrates Sixth Annual Vitamin C Day with L.A. Stop on National Treatment Truck Tour

The Brand Brings Antioxidant Education and Medical Expertise with its Third Tour Destination

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the leading global medical aesthetic skincare brand, extends the April 4th celebration of its sixth annual National Vitamin C Day with a weekend stop of its National Treatment Truck Tour in Los Angeles. As the Antioxidant Authority, SkinCeuticals founded the day in 2019 to spotlight its gold-standard antioxidant serums, and the importance of vitamin C for optimal skin health. This year's addition of the National Treatment Truck Tour allows the people of L.A. to join in on the celebration with complimentary consultations, treatments administered by professionals, and an opportunity to learn about the best treatment and Vitamin C pairings for their skin.

SkinCeuticals Vitamin C antioxidant serum lineup boasts over 100+ acclaimed beauty awards and is beloved by professionals, consumers, and celebrities of all ages, skin types and tones. The brand's best-selling, cult favorite product, C E Ferulic, is the #1 dermatologist recommended vitamin C serum among medical aesthetic skincare brands2, and is recommended by over ten thousand clinics worldwide3. It also reduces up to 48% of potential damage from free radicals formed by pollution, the sun and metals4. All SkinCeuticals antioxidant serums are clinically proven to improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and promote the appearance of radiance. The formulas are backed by 30+ years of research, 40+ clinical studies worldwide, and 20+ U.S. patents.

The SkinCeuticals National Treatment Truck Tour Vitamin C Day stop will be at The Grove in Los Angeles from Friday, April 5th to Saturday April 6th. In addition to the above, guests will receive a $50 treatment credit for participating SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ or Flagship locations, samples of C E Ferulic, Phloretin CF, Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50, and Daily Brightening UV Defense SPF 30, branded items, as well as a chance to win one of ten exclusive Vitamin C bundles, valued at $1,000 USD.

"It is important for us to take time every year to educate on the importance of Vitamin C for skin health, how to choose the right Vitamin C for your skin, and why you need to have one that is science-backed," notes Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals U.S. She adds, "In L.A., we're excited to drive awareness and education of our gold standard antioxidant portfolio and how they pair with in-office treatments, while also referring consumers to our esteemed SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by Cavendish Clinic, located in Santa Monica."

SkinCeuticals invites attendees of the National Treatment Truck Tour to immerse themselves in its antioxidant-rich world of skincare expertise via three science-backed treatments that incorporate their formulations to deliver visible results with no downtime. Consumers can receive one of the treatments below, all under 30-minutes:

Facial Peel – Unveil your skin's radiance with a gentle chemical exfoliation treatment that enhances texture, unclogs pores, and boosts hydration. Booking required.

– Unveil your skin's radiance with a gentle chemical exfoliation treatment that enhances texture, unclogs pores, and boosts hydration. Hand Peel – Pamper your hands with a rejuvenating chemical exfoliation treatment that accelerates the skin's natural cell turnover. Booking required.

– Pamper your hands with a rejuvenating chemical exfoliation treatment that accelerates the skin's natural cell turnover. SkinCeuticals SkinScope Consultation – Discover your skin's visible and underlying concerns through their exclusive diagnostic tool. Booking suggested.

Treat yourself and celebrate National Vitamin C Day by visiting the SkinCeuticals National Treatment Truck Tour at The Grove (189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036) from April 5th to April 6th:

April 5 : 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

: – 6:00 PM April 6: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

To learn more about why vitamin C is essential for skin health, visit a physician near you. Join the celebration by using #CEFerulicSkin on #VitaminCDay on social media.

To learn more about the SkinCeuticals National Treatment Truck Tour, partake in a virtual Treatment Truck preview and book a SkinCeuticals complimentary Treatment, please visit https://www.skinceuticals.com/skincare-services/treatment-tour.html. Explore industry-leading interactive motion graphics via SVG technology, bringing an immersive SkinCeuticals experience right to your fingertips.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com .

