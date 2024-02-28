NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide*, is excited to welcome model and entrepreneur ­­­­Sofia Richie Grainge as its new global brand partner. Richie Grainge exemplifies the values of SkinCeuticals with her passion for scientific skincare and her confidence in dermatologist expertise. A trusted voice for a new generation of skincare savvy audiences, Richie Grainge will help educate about the power of SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach, backed by science, and powered by aesthetic doctors.

Sofia Richie Grainge, SkinCeuticals New Global Brand Partner

"As a skincare-enthusiast, SkinCeuticals was first recommended by my dermatologist. After learning more about it, collaborating with the brand came naturally. I have always had a deep passion for skincare and finding the perfect set of products that are not only effective, but also complement my day-to-day routine. Through this partnership and Dr. Mamina's consultation, I was able to learn more in depth about SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach and find the perfect routine that I am so excited to share." - Sofia Richie Grainge

As brand partner, Sofia Richie Grainge will star in a global campaign, SkinCeuticals Skin Powered by Aesthetic Doctors, showcasing her SkinCeuticals-powered skincare routine, "The Sofia." Curated specifically for Richie Grainge by Dr. Mamina Turegano – triple board-certified aesthetic dermatologist and SkinCeuticals brand partner, the routine is an introduction to the brand's integrated skincare approach and can be used daily or paired with in-office procedures to complement in office. Featuring SkinCeuticals staples; the Simply Clean Cleanser, C E Ferulic, H.A. Intensifier, Triple Lipid Restore and the Daily Brightening Sunscreen, "The Sofia" will be available to shop on SkinCeuticals site.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Sofia as a brand partner. Sofia's high standards for skincare innovation and her confidence in dermatologist expertise perfectly embody the values of SkinCeuticals. Sofia, together with Dr. Mamina Turegano, are trusted voices who will educate generations of skincare enthusiasts about SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach." – Julien Chardon, Global General Manager, SkinCeuticals

SkinCeuticals Integrated Skincare Approach

SkinCeuticals, the integrated skincare pioneer, combines advanced, science-backed skincare products with in-office procedures for proven results. The brand's potent formulas are clinically tested to complement the outcome and help minimize the downtime of in-office procedures.

The brand has established its role in the skincare industry as the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide* and the beloved C E Ferulic serum is the #1 most recommended Vitamin C Serum by US dermatologists.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals founding scientist, Dr. Sheldon Pinnell changed the face of topical antioxidants with his pivotal research at Duke University. Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed products with an integrated skincare approach. SkinCeuticals is backed by 20 integrated skincare studies. Its products have been proven to complement the outcomes of in office procedures and help minimize downtime. The brand is dispensed by over 10,500 international dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medi-spas worldwide. For more information, visit skinceuticals.com.

*Source: Kline & Company Global Professional Skincare 2022 report series, manufacturers' sales in medical care channel for FY2022.

SOURCE SkinCeuticals