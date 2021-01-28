SkinCeuticals Announces Opening Of SkinLab™ In Partnership With Cosmetic Surgery Institute

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by CSI opened in Palm Desert, CA led by Board- Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Mo Zakhireh. Dr. Zakhireh has more than 20 years of expertise, including training at UCLA Harbor Health Sciences and a full-time academic position at the University of Utah School of Medicine. He is committed to excellence and providing the highest quality of care to his patients, making him one of the most well-regarded surgeons in the area.

On the launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ Dr. Zakhireh notes, "SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by CSI is a science-based, results-driven, state-of-the-art skincare destination where great skin is custom designed to bring out the best version of you. We bet our reputation on it!" He continues, "Years of commitment to excellence from Cosmetic Surgery Institute combined with the gold standard of SkinCeuticals skincare allows us to bring patients a unique perspective of an integrated and comprehensive treatment plan, customized to complement your unique skin needs."

Stephanie Kramer, General Manager of SkinCeuticals says, "We are so excited to partner with Dr. Zakhireh on the launch of SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by CSI in Palm Desert. His dedication to offering an accessible and approachable experience to his patients furthers our goal of delivering the most well-rounded skincare regimens and cutting-edge treatments to everyone who experiences SkinCeuticals SkinLab™." She continues, "We were founded by dermatologist Dr. Sheldon Pinnell and are currently in over 5,000 doctor offices nationwide. In the past 5 years, we successfully rolled out our flagship-doctor partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in our science and business expertise enough to exclusively sell our brand. With SkinCeuticals SkinLab™'s approachable aesthetics, we are bringing in the next generation of aesthetic enthusiasts to our doctors and brand to further our ultimate goal of sharing the wealth of knowledge that our doctors have and our experience with advanced skincare combined with professional aesthetic treatments."

The journey to SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by CSI began with extensive research on the evolving market and corresponding needs of the aesthetic consumer. A modern environment, efficiency in respect to time, credibility and access to a professional ranked high in importance. While the benefits of a holistic skincare approach are widely known, connecting the dots and understanding where to begin can seem like an intimidating task for many. Despite information being more accessible than ever before, a professional opinion remains an unparalleled resource. Personalization has also evolved into a non-negotiable, a demand that SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ by CSI has down to a science via carefully curated product regimens, diagnostics and the latest skincare innovation from SkinCeuticals, Custom D.O.S.E.

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all within one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: HydraFacial™ + Micropeel treatment helps restore what daily life can take from your skin. Perfect for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + HB5 treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

These signature treatments are exclusively available at SkinCeuticals SkinLab™. In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of the doctor, which include injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and lasers . Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional services to be announced seasonally.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS®

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals® discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

