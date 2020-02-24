SkinCeuticals Announces Opening Of SkinLab™ In Partnership With NicholsMD

SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ opens in Stamford, CT, lead by dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Kim Nichols. Dr. Nichols is a Harvard-trained, board-certified, celebrity dermatologist that treats for both medical and cosmetic skincare concerns. She has been recognized world-wide for her artistic expertise in administering injectables that yield natural-looking results for clients to look and feel their best.

On the opening of SkinLab Dr. Nichols notes, "We are so excited to launch SkinLab in Stamford in partnership with SkinCeuticals as it is completely unique. It will be the first and only concierge skincare facility in the area offering medical-grade products and top of the line services that are individually tailored to each consumer." She continues, "We have selected treatments that offer all of the convenience of a walk-in appointment with very little downtime, making SkinLab a true destination for our consumers."

Christina Fair, General Manager of SkinCeuticals says, "We are thrilled to partner with Dr. Nichols on the opening of SkinLab in Stamford. Her commitment to providing a comprehensive and accessible experience to her clientele advances our mission of offering the most cutting-edge treatments and well-rounded skincare regimens to all consumers who walk through the SkinLab doors." She continues, "We were founded by dermatologist Dr. Sheldon Pinnell and are currently in over 5,000 physician offices nationwide. In the past 5 years, we successfully rolled out our flagship-physician partner program with over 100 dermatologists and plastic surgeons who trust in our science and business expertise enough to exclusively sell our brand. With SkinCeuticals SkinLab™'s approachable aesthetics, we are bringing in the next generation of aesthetic enthusiasts to our doctors and brand to further our ultimate goal of sharing the wealth of knowledge that our physicians have and our experience with advanced skincare combined with professional aesthetic treatments."

The journey to SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ began with extensive research about the evolving market and corresponding needs of the aesthetic consumer. A modern environment, efficiency in respect to time, credibility and access to a professional ranked high in importance. While the benefits of a holistic skincare approach are widely known, connecting the dots and understanding where to begin can seem like an intimidating task for many. Despite information being more accessible than ever before, a professional opinion remains an unparalleled resource. Personalization has also evolved into a non-negotiable, a demand that SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ has down to a science via carefully curated product regimens, diagnostics and the latest skincare innovation from SkinCeuticals, Custom D.O.S.E.

Visitors can look forward to a relaxing, stress-free environment and a simplified treatment menu including an expert skincare consultation featuring the SkinCeuticals exclusive SkinScope LED diagnostic. The space encourages consumers to unplug and unwind in the sleek product discovery areas, shop brand heroes such as antioxidants and corrective creams for a comprehensive regimen personalized by skincare experts. A Dermablend Professional® makeup finishing station is available for touchups following treatments.

In partnership with esteemed physicians, SkinCeuticals curated 3 science-backed signature treatments that deliver professional-grade results with minimal effort and downtime. Treatments, all less than one hour long, include:

SKINSMOOTH: LED Micropeel + Phyto Corrective Gel treatment using red light therapy paired with a chemical peel for a perfect skin refresh, ideal for party prep or a rough skin day.

SKINBRIGHT: Laser + CEF treatment is a non-invasive laser therapy followed with a potent vitamin C serum, C E Ferulic® for routine maintenance or seasonal skin concerns for brighter, more even-looking skin.

SKINFIRM: Microneedling + Hydrating B₅ Gel treatment goes deeper to address more intensive concerns. Skin will appear firmer and more youthful-looking in a few days.

In addition to the signature treatments, SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ will offer aesthetic services through the expertise of the doctor, which include injectables such as neuromodulators and fillers, and vitamin IV drips. This is something only SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ can offer. Results are complemented with state-of-the-art SkinCeuticals homecare. Additional limited time services to be announced seasonally.

