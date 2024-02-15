SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of Cell Cycle Catalyst

Brand Launches Skin Renewal Accelerating Serum for Boosted Anti-Aging Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand, announces the launch of Cell Cycle Catalyst. This new, innovative lightweight serum was developed to improve the efficacy of anti-aging treatments, both at home and in-office.

Cell Cycle Catalyst

SkinCeuticals Cell Cycle Catalyst addresses key signs of aging head-on, providing a comprehensive solution to accelerate cellular turnover, boost cellular energy and vitality, stimulate barrier renewal, and eliminate dead surface cells. Cell turnover is a naturally occurring process in which the outer layers of the skin shed their dead cells and replace them with new cells. Age and external factors decrease the speed of this renewal, resulting in dead cells and debris accumulating on the skin's surface. This manifests as visible signs of aging like discoloration, wrinkles, and roughness.

Cell Cycle Catalyst is powered in part by a 7.7% Multi-Acid Complex (alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids) to assist in accelerating cell turnover and 1% Taurine (a potent amino acid) to help boost cellular energy and maintain optimal cellular hydration. Cell Cycle Catalyst boasts a thorough dossier of clinical testing to demonstrate its efficacy. Cell Cycle Catalyst was tested alone1, as the first step to various anti-aging routines2, and as a preparatory step ahead of non-ablative, in office treatments3.

After 8 weeks, average results include:

-21% appearance of global fine lines 1

-16% appearance of discoloration 1

-13% appearance of visible pores 1

+15% appearance of skin radiance 1

+16% visible improvement of acne marks1

"SkinCeuticals Cell Cycle Catalyst represents the next evolution in skincare innovation," says Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals U.S. "Cell Cycle Catalyst exemplifies our positioning as a pioneer in cosmeceuticals and our dedication to delivering transformative results to our customers both at-home and in tandem with their clinical procedures in-office."

"Age and external factors decrease cellular renewal and cellular proliferation," remarks SkinCeuticals Partner Physician, Dr. Ted Lain. "Cell Cycle Catalyst triggers 'cell cycling,' to eliminate dead skin cells and activate new skin cells, resulting in amplified at-home skincare benefits and increased receptivity of in-office clinical procedures."

To use, apply once per day, morning or night, following SkinCeuticals Simply Clean Cleanser and before SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic (in the morning) or H.A. Intensifier (in the evening).

SkinCeuticals Cell Cycle Catalyst is available for $115 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours at skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

1Protocol: A 8-week, single-center clinical/consumer study was conducted on 78 subjects with Fitzpatrick types I-VI, ages 27-68, and mild to moderate wrinkles, fine lines, rough skin texture, uneven skin tone, dull complexion. Cell Cycle Catalyst was applied once daily as directed. Consumer perceptions were collected at week 1 and week 8.

2 Protocol: An 8-week, single-center, split-face, double-blind, randomized, controlled cosmetic clinical study was conducted on 48 females with Fitzpatrick type I-VI, ages 27-60, and mild to moderate wrinkles, fine lines, rough skin texture, uneven skin tone, dull complexion. Cell Cycle Catalyst was applied once daily over half of the face with the other half left untreated. Participants then followed regular anti-aging skincare routine on the full face for 8 weeks. Efficacy and tolerance evaluations were conducted at baseline, post-application, and week 8.

3 Protocol: In a single-center split-face study with 30 subjects between ages 30-65 years of Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI. subjects applied Cell Cycle Catalyst and Vehicle once daily to the randomized half of the face. Post chemical peel, Cell Cycle Catalyst and Vehicle were not applied for at least one week.

