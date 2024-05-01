SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50

SkinCeuticals Brings Sensitive Skin Protection to New Heights with Patented Netlock UV Technology

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand, announces the launch of Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50, a transparent, non-comedogenic daily-use sunscreen. This new hybrid-blend SPF offers a potent blend of protection, hydration, and soothing benefits with a cast-free, blendable finish, tested across all skin tones.

SkinCeuticals Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50 targets sensitive skin, the leading category of the photoprotection market.1 UV exposure worsens sensitive skin symptoms through inflammation by initiating the inflammation cascade, triggering the over production of pro-inflammatory mediators and increasing symptoms of sensitivity, thus worsening skin redness and breakouts. Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50 addresses this issue by offering a comprehensive defense against UV exposure, helping to minimize symptoms such as redness, dryness, and discomfort.

Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50 is crafted with a blend of 2.5% Tripeptide and 0.5% Bisabolol to help reduce inflammation and visible skin redness across all skin tones, 7% Glycerin to provide hydration and protection, and a patented Netlock UV technology with a blend of Zinc Oxide, Homosalate, and Octisalate, which work together to provide more effective sun protection. Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50 boasts a thorough dossier of clinical testing to demonstrate its efficacy.

"This product meets the needs of transparent photoprotection without compromising efficacy or elegance of the formula, particularly for individuals with sensitive skin," states Angela Hildebrand, General Manager of SkinCeuticals U.S. "Our goal was to expand our award-winning SPF portfolio, launching Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50 with our patented Netlock UV technology, that exemplifies our positioning as a pioneer in advanced skincare backed by science."

"Sensitive skin requires extra care when it comes to sun protection, as traditional sunscreens can often cause irritation or discomfort," remarks SkinCeuticals Partner Physician Dr. Vicki Rapaport. "This innovative formula not only provides excellent protection against harmful UV rays, but also soothes and hydrates the skin, making it an invaluable addition to any skincare routine."

To use, apply liberally to the face, neck, and chest 15 minutes before sun exposure and before applying makeup. Reapply sunscreen after 40 minutes of swimming, sweating, immediately after towel drying, and at least every two hours. For children under six months of age, consult a physician before use.

Shake well before use.

SkinCeuticals Clear Daily Soothing UV Defense SPF 50 is available for $54 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours at skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

