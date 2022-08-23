SkinCeuticals Announces the Launch of Phyto Corrective Essence Mist

Brand Grows Phyto Franchise to Include a Touchless All-Day Hydration Experience

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 Medical Skincare Brand1, announces the launch of Phyto Corrective Essence Mist, making their first debut in the essence category. The new, hydrating botanical essence mist is the latest addition to the SkinCeuticals Phyto portfolio of products, which is currently comprised of recently launched Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment, Phyto Corrective Gel, and Phyto Corrective Masque.

Phyto Corrective Essence Mist features the beloved phyto botanical blend in a hydrating, easy-to-layer mist. Ideal for daily use with or without makeup, it serves as the perfect light, hydrating finish to a skincare routine. The soothing formula is also highly effective in reducing the look of redness immediately and following professional treatments and procedures, in line with the brand's longstanding integrated skincare approach of creating products that pair well with in-office procedures.

Formulated as a touchless mist, this essence hydrates and soothes skin, reduces visible redness all while strengthening skin's barrier. It boasts SkinCeuticals signature phyto botanical blend, which works to soothe and calm skin. A 6.2% blend of hyaluronic acid and glycerin aid in hydration and retention of water in the skin.

A thorough dossier of clinical testing was completed to demonstrate the efficacy of Phyto Corrective Essence Mist, revealing that it:

Strengthens skin's barrier 2

Immediately reduces visible redness by 31% 3

Immediately increases hydration by 69% 4

Increases hydration by 35% after 8 hours 4

Clinically tested to be safe and effective post non-ablative fractional laser 5

"The launch of Phyto Corrective Essence Mist joins our lineup of efficacious corrective and brightening solutions and is an entirely new format for us," explains Amy Sloan, Head of SkinCeuticals U.S. "The launch was highly requested by our skincare professional partners. We delivered on gold standard science and innovation in an easy-to-use mist that can be used at-home or in combination with clinical procedures in-office."

"This new product is revolutionary for strengthening skin's barrier, increasing hydration, and limiting redness, which is particularly key post-procedure," remarks SkinCeuticals Partner Physician, Dr. Rachel Reyes-Bergan. "I use with my patients following laser treatments and they notice an immediate difference in visibly reduced redness. It fits seamlessly into my practice."

Use the paraben-, alcohol-, gluten-, and silicone-free mist in the morning following an antioxidant serum or in the evening prior to a corrective serum. Reapplication throughout the day either with or without makeup will provide instant and lasting hydration. Mist on skin post-laser and following aesthetic treatments for visible redness reduction and soothing benefits. Visit skinceuticals.com/find-skincare-professional to locate a practice near you.

SkinCeuticals Phyto Corrective Essence Mist is available for $67 at partner skincare professionals nationwide near you (find yours skinceuticals.com/locate) as well as SkinCeuticals.com .

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

SkinCeuticals®, the #1 medical skincare brand in the U.S. and leader in antioxidant technology, founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. SkinCeuticals® products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. SkinCeuticals® is available in over 6,000 physician offices nationwide, with over 100 of those dermatologists and plastic surgeons exclusively selling SkinCeuticals® through their flagship program and SkinCeuticals SkinLab™ destinations which specifically emphasize the SkinCeuticals integrated skincare approach — combining clinical skincare with in-office treatments. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.SkinCeuticals.com.

