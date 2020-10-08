SkinCeuticals Announces Vivace® Partnership With Newest In-Office Treatment

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, a leader in advanced skincare technology, announces the launch of a minimally invasive, skin rejuvenation protocol with Vivace® Fractional Micro Needle Radio Frequency Treatment featuring SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic.

The #1 medical professional skincare brand in the U.S., SkinCeuticals, has partnered with Aesthetics Biomedical's newest generation of FDA-cleared, minimally invasive radiofrequency microneedling technology, Vivace®, to give patients visibly brighter, more radiant skin. This non-surgical skin resurfacing procedure improves skin's radiance and has shown to be effective in alleviating facial wrinkles, fine lines, improving skin texture, overall glow, and tightening and toning the face, neck, hands, and body. This treatment is complemented with SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, the iconic daytime vitamin C serum, proven to deliver advanced environmental protection and visible anti-aging results . SkinCeuticals antioxidant formulations are the gold standard and C E Ferulic has shown a 44% improvement in skin radiance, 36% improvement in the appearance of wrinkles, and 37% increase in skin firmness.

SkinCeuticals products help maximize immediate and long-term patient benefits, designed for use before, during, and after select in-office procedures. MaryAnn Guerra, CEO & President of Aesthetics Biomedical stated, "Aesthetics Biomedical has always advocated for the best patient experience. That is why we created the Vivace Experience® to ensure not only a great treatment but to follow-through with the experience post treatment. The right treatment combined with the right products to ensure the best outcomes. For me, it doesn't get better than Vivace® x SkinCeuticals. As two industry leading, skincare powerhouses, partnering together allows us to take the patient experience to a new level."

On the partnership, SkinCeuticals General Manager, Christina Fair notes, "SkinCeuticals is thrilled to collaborate with Aesthetics Biomedical to create this unique, innovative treatment that provides rejuvenation benefits and antioxidant protection." She continues, "This collaboration aligns with our goals to provide optimal patient outcomes through the synergy of SkinCeuticals scientifically-backed skincare and professional treatments."

The Professional Vivace Experience® Featuring SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic can be found through skincare physicians nationwide; for locations and pricing visit SkinCeuticals.com. To find a physician offering Vivace®, visit VivaceExperience.com.

